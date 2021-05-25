The Indian government has released new rules and regulations to regulate social media sites, messaging networks, over-the-top (OTT) websites, and news portals. The social media sites have been granted until May 25 to comply with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, or face serious consequences.

In light of the latest IT regulations, According to a Facebook spokesperson, the organisation is placing operating procedures in place to comply with the latest IT regulations.

"We aim to comply with the provisions of the IT rules and continue to discuss a few of the issues which need more engagement with the government," a company spokesperson said in a statement"

"Pursuant to the IT rules, we are working to implement operational processes and improve efficiencies. However, Facebook remains committed to people's ability to freely and safely express themselves on our platform," said the spokesperson according to The Hindu.

Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code, 2021, are the latest Information Technology rules. Even global tech giants operating in India, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Netflix, and Amazon will be subjected to these rules. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has asked Facebook to follow the Information Technology Act.

The guidelines for news outlets and over-the-top (OTT) networks were issued in February, with three months for sites to comply. On May 26, the government's regulations will go into effect. According to reports, companies that do not comply with the laws risk being shut down or facing criminal charges.

(With inputs from IANS)