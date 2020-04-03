Due to coronavirus pandemic, most countries around the world hit by the virus are under lockdown. In order to continue business operations, a lot of companies have allowed for employees to work from home. As a result, there has been a surge in the use of productivity and communication apps such as Hangouts, WhatsApp, etc. If you've been looking for alternate ways to connect with your teammates or simply catch up with your friends and family, you're in luck.

Facebook is bringing its popular messaging application, Messenger, to PC as demand for reliable voice chat apps is higher than ever. The decision comes after a massive spike (more than 100 percent) in the usage of Messenger for audio and video calls from the desktop browser was witnessed. By launching a desktop client, Facebook wants to make it easier for its hundreds and millions of users to connect with friends, family, and colleagues easily.

How to get started with Messenger?

If you're a Windows PC user, head over to the Microsoft Store and download the Messenger app. In case you use a macOS-powered MacBook or iMac, App Store is where you'll find Facebook's messaging app. Once installed, you can log in to Messenger using your Facebook credentials and start using for chats, voice calls and video calls.

Why use Messenger on desktop?

There might be a lot of good chat app out there, but the familiar design and interface that Facebook Messenger offers is something you cannot ignore. Messenger for desktop offers unlimited free video and group calls, supports GIFs, syncs across all devices and if you dig the dark mode then you have it.

With the whole Zoom fiasco, where it's privacy is being brought into questioning, users will flock to alternate options and Messenger will be right there to serve them.