Facebook is down again. Several users have taken to Twitter to complain about the ongoing outage, which has affected users mostly in the West. According to DownDetector website, Facebook outage is prevalent across the UK, including London, Birmingham, Manchester and Aberdeen.

Majority of users are reporting issues with the site as compared to the app. Users are unable to login, or access their newsfeeds. Users are getting different errors, such as "no results found" and "Something went wrong." Users are also unable to access their own pages, prompting users to check connection.

Downdetector confirmed that Facebook started reporting problems at 12:16 p.m. EST. The Meta-owned platform hasn't addressed the issue yet.