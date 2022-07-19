Authorities on Tuesday ordered the wearing of masks mandatory in some parts of Kashmir Valley as for the first time after 154 days, the Union Territory reported above 333 positive cases in a single day.

As Srinagar, the capital city of the Union Territory, recorded 95 positive cases in the last 24 hours, the district administration issued an order to wear a mask in public places. Authorities in Srinagar, Ganderbal, and Bandipora districts have issued orders to wear masks in public places with immediate effect to check the spread of the virus.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz, as chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority has issued an order regarding the use of face masks compulsory at all public places in Srinagar with immediate effect.

"There has been a spike in COVID-19 cases in the UT of J&K. It has become imperative to ensure strict preventive measures like usage of face masks and maintenance of social distancing in public places across the district to minimize the spread of COVID-19 infections", an order issued by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar reads.

Meanwhile, the DC has appealed to the people of Srinagar District to wear face masks and take the necessary Covid-19 containment/ precautionary measures to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19 disease.

The DC stressed that it is better to take preventive measures and required efforts to contain this contagious virus from spreading again. The DC said to enforce mandatory SoPs like wearing face masks, use of hand sanitizers, etc is for the general good of all the citizens.

Similar orders issued in Ganderbal and Bandipora

"In the interest of health and wellbeing of the general public, I, Farooq Ahmad Baba, JKAS, CEO, District Disaster Management Authority / Additional District Magistrate, Ganderbal, in the exercise of powers vested in me under Section-34 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, do hereby order that the use of masks shall be compulsory at public places in district Ganderbal, with immediate effect, till further orders,", an order issued by ADC Ganderbal reads.

J&K reports 333 positive cases in a single day

The Government informed that 333 fresh positive cases of Coronavirus have been reported during the last 24 hours. 187 cases have been reported from the Jammu division and 146 from Kashmir province thus taking the total number of positive cases to 4,57,517. Also, one COVID death has been reported from the Jammu division.

Moreover, 70 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 30 from the Jammu division and 40 from the Kashmir division.

Last time about 300 cases were reported on February 15, when 314 cases were reported across the UT in a single day. According to the official handout, out of 4,57,517 positive cases, 1,402 are active positive- (801 in Jammu division and 601 in Kashmir Valley.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the government informs that Jammu reported 137 cases, Srinagar reported 95 cases, Udhampur reported 20 cases, Budgam reported 11 cases, Anantnag reported 05 cases, Baramulla and Ganderbal reported 12 cases each, Kathua and Kupwara reported nine cases each, Samba reported 14 cases, Rajouri reported three cases, Doda and Kishtwar reported two cases each, Kulgam and Pulwama reported one case each while as no other district across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.