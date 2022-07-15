Jammu and Kashmir recorded a spike in Coronavirus cases because for the first time after 145 days the Union Territory reported above 160 positive cases in a single day.

During the last 24 hours, J&K recorded 165 fresh positive cases of COVID-19. 112 fresh cases have been reported from the Jammu division and 53 from Kashmir Kashmir province, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 456456.

Earlier it was on February 19, when the Union Territory had reported 166 positive cases in a single day. On February 19, 103 cases were reported from the Jammu province and 63 from the Kashmir province.

According to official data released by the J&K government on Thursday, 119 COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 75 from the Jammu division and 44 from the Kashmir division.

815 active cases in J&K

Out of 456456 positive cases, 815 are active positive across the UT. 503 active positive cases are in the Jammu division and 312 in the Kashmir province

Out of a total of 4,56, 456 positive cases 450883 patients have recovered and 4758 have died; 2333 in the Jammu division and 2425 in the Kashmir division.

According to the data shared by the Health Department out of 25908252 test results available, 456456 samples have tested positive and 25451796 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 10,860 COVID tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

Till date, 6596635 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 283 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by the government, 815in isolation, and 382 in-home surveillance. Besides, 6590397 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Jammu district records the highest cases

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the health department informed that Jammu reported 92 cases, Srinagar reported 43 cases, Udhampur reported 07 cases, Samba reported 04 cases, Kathua reported 06 cases, Ganderbal reported 05 cases, Anantnag reported 02 cases, Rajouri, Ramban, Reasi, Baramulla, Pulwama, and Kupwara reported 01 cases each while as no other district across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.

The bulletin informed that in case of any help, the general public could call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll-free No. 104. In an emergency, people can avail of free ambulance services 24x7 by calling toll-free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail of free services by dialing toll-free number 102.