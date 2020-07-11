Bengaluru City police department and civic body officials together have collected penalties above Rs 1 crore from the public in the past one month for not adhering to Covid rules, an official said on Saturday.

"The joint team of Bengaluru police and civic body crossed Rs 1 crore mark as fine collection in the last one month for mask and social distance violations," said Additional Commissioner of Police Hemant Nimbalkar.

The authorities collected a fine of Rs 1.01 crore starting June 9 to July 10, booking 46,959 cases for not wearing a mask and 3,747 cases for not maintaining social distance.

Despite the huge number of cases, from June 9 to 18, there were no cases on social distancing.

Failing to wear a mask earned the highest penalties with a fine amount of Rs 94 lakh while social distancing violations earned Rs 7.5 lakh.

In the process of ensure that public wear a mask and maintaining social distance, 149 shops have been sealed down in the past one month.

Nimbalkar stated that they have no pleasure in collecting the fine and exhorted the public to wear a mask.

"We are not at all proud of this feat, neither we take it as our achievement. No pleasure in collecting fine. Mask and social distancing is for your health," appealed Nimbalkar.

Karnataka saw a record 2,313 Covid positive cases and 57 deaths on Friday even as its tally rose to 33,418.

