Venkatesh and Varun Tej's F3 is off to a good start at the Andhra and Telangana box office. The movie has done well in the three-day first weekend in collection centres.

F3 First Weekend Collection

The early reports coming from the trade indicate that F3 has made a collection in the range of Rs 55-60 crore in the opening weekend. Surprisingly, the film has done better than expected on Saturday and Sunday.

As per the prediction, F3 has raked in around Rs 18 crore from the Nizam region. It has collected close to Rs 20 crore from Andhra while earning over Rs 5 crore from Ceded.

As far as the overseas box office is concerned, F3 has collected close to Rs 6 crore in the US. These are early predictions and the final numbers might vary say, trade trackers.

F3 has opened to fairly positive reviews from audience and critics. The performance of the lead actors and the decent storyline are the major attractions.

On the opening day, F3 had collected Rs 14.9 crore from Andhra and Nizam box office. It collected Rs 6.2 crore from Nizam, Rs 7 crore from Andhra and Rs 1.7 crore from Ceded.

In the US, the multi-starrer flick grossed Rs 22.9 crore.

With a good-word-of-mouth, F3 is expected to do well in the days to come. The film had done a pre-release business of Rs 72.5 crore. The film gross over Rs 130 crore in order to enter the profit zone.

Anil Ravipudi-directorial flick has Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah, and Mehreen Pirzada who reprise their roles from the previous film. It features music composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan's multi-starrer Vikram is all set to release on June 3. The movie has created a lot of buzz before its release. It has to be seen whether this flick impacts the collection of F3.