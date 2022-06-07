Victory Venkatesh and Varun Sandesh-starrer F3: Fun and Frustration has performed below expectation post the first weekend at the worldwide box office. The collection was apparently impacted by the new releases like Adivi Sesh's Major and Kamal Haasan's Vikram.

F3 Box Office Collection

F3 has grossed around Rs 90 crore in 11 days at the worldwide box office. The distributors' share of the movie is around 54 crore, as per the trade trackers. The movie has raked in around Rs 70 crore from Andhra and Telangana box office.

In Karnataka, the Venkatesh-starrer has collected Rs 2.88 crore while it has collected around Rs 7 crore overseas.

The movie had retained a good number of screens for the second week. The industry insiders had predicted the film to easily cross Rs 100 crore-mark at the worldwide box office. Unfortunately, the collection witnessed a massive drop after Major and Vikram opened to good reviews.

F3: Fun and Frustration is a 2022 Indian Telugu-language comedy film written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. Produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, it is a standalone sequel to the 2019 film F2: Fun and Frustration, and the second film in the Fun and Frustration series

Major and Vikram Collections

In the first weekend, Major has grossed Rs 16.4 crore at the Andhra and Telangana box office with a distributors' share of Rs 10.65 crore. The worldwide box office collection of the movie stands at Rs 34 crore.

Whereas Kamal Haasan's Vikram, the film has raked in Rs 10.8 crore from Andhra and Telangana box office with a distributors' share of Rs 6.25 crore. However, the movie has done exceptionally well in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and overseas.

Vikram's worldwide collection of Lokesh Kanagaraj-starrer is over Rs 170 crore.

As per the trade trackers, the positive word-of-mouth carried out by Major and Vikram seems to have impacted the business of F3.