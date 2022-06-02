F3 Box Office Collection: Here's How Much It Earned, So far

Newly-released film F3 has managed to attract a decent number of audience to theatres on weekdays after doing well in the first weekend. The film is now predicted to earn over Rs 80 crore in the first week at the worldwide box office.

The Telugu flick has grossed Rs 52.4 crore at the Andhra and Telangana box office in five days after collecting Rs 40.6 crore in the first weekend. From Monday and Tuesday, it almost earned Rs 12 crore from the two Telugu-speaking states.

F3 Collection Break Up

The movie has raked in Rs 23.6 crore from the Nizam region, Rs 21.9 crore from Andhra and Rs 6.9 crore in Ceded. The movie has done well in the US where it has grossed Rs 9 crore in five days. From the rest of the world, it has made a collection of Rs 10.6 crore.

The total worldwide collection of F3 in five days stands at Rs 72 crore. Traders have predicted that the flick might collect around Rs 82-84 crore in the first week.

The movie had grossed Rs 57.3 crore at the worldwide box office in the first weekend.

After a decent hold on weekdays, F3 will continue to have the most number of Screens this weekend as well in Telugu states. It has to be seen whether the release of Kamal Haasan's multi-starrer Vikram and Adivi Sesh's Major will have any impact on F3.

The comedy flick had made a pre-release business of Rs 72.5 crore and it should gross over Rs 130 crore to be a profitable venture for the distributors. Looking at the current trends, it is expected to earn a 'hit' status at the box office.

Anil Ravipudi-directorial flick has Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah, and Mehreen Pirzada who reprise their roles from the previous film. It features music composed by Devi Sri Prasad.