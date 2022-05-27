Venkatesh and Varun Tej's much-awaited movie F3: Fun and Frustration has hit the screens worldwide on Friday, May 27. The Telugu movie has opened to fairly positive reviews while getting a decent opening.

F3: Fun and Frustration Pre Release Business

The previous instalment had tasted success. Hence, there is a good expectation riding on the film. As a result, the Telugu film had managed to make notable pre-release business.

From the sale of theatrical rights, the makers of F3 has raked in Rs 62.1 crore from Andhra and Telangana. The Nizam rights fetched the highest amount as it was sold for Rs 22.5 crore. It is followed by Ceded Rs 9.9 crore and Vizag Rs 7.8 crore.

The distribution rights of F3 for the Karnataka region were sold for Rs 3.6 crore while the makers earned Rs 1.3 crore by selling the theatrical rights from the rest of the country.

From the sale of the overseas theatrical rights, the makers earned Rs 5.5 crore. In total, they have made a business of Rs 72.5 crore through distribution rights.

Here is the break-up:

Nizam: Rs 22.5 crore

Vizag: Rs 7.8 crore

East: Rs 5.1 crore

West: Rs 4.5 crore

Krishna: Rs 4.5 crore

Guntur: Rs 5.4 crore

Nellore: Rs 2.4 crore

Ceded: Rs 9.9 crore

Karnataka: Rs 3.6 crore

Rest of India: Rs 1.3 crore

Overseas: Rs 5.5 crore

Total Collection: Rs 72.5 crore

In order to be a profitable venture, F3 should gross over Rs 130 crore. The movie has got decent reviews and there is a possibility of the movie pulling good number of audience, say trade experts.