F2 – Fun and Frustration, iSmart Shankar, Oh Baby, Majili, Maharshi and Prathi Roju Pandage have made superb collections at the worldwide box office and emerged as the hit, super-hit and blockbuster Tollywood/Telugu movies of 2019.

Like previous years, 2019 has not been a favourable year for the Telugu film industry, which suffered a big setback with a series of big-ticket movies failing to make the expected amount of collections. Films Saaho, Sye Raa, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Dear Comrade, NTR Kathanayakudu and Mahanayakudu tanked at the box office and incurred huge losses to Tollywood, which released over 150 flicks including some dubbed ones in this year.

The interesting thing is that like the previous year, this year has been a most fruitful year for the makers of the small and medium budget movies, which heavily relied upon their content for success. Brand-new scripts with brilliant screenplays have worked wonders at the

The year began with the release of three hyped films during the Sankranti festival. Two of them were flops at the box office, while the third one emerged as the blockbuster success. The year is ending in a similar way with one of two big-ticket releases bombing at the box office, while the other heads to become a super-hit film.

We bring you the list of the hit, super-hit and blockbuster Tollywood/Telugu movies of 2019, the prices of their theatrical rights, earnings, distributors share and profits. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with the actual collections. All the figures are in rupees and crore.

Rank Movie Gross Earnings Rights Recovery (%) Status 1 Maharshi 168.20 100.54 100.00 100.54 Hit 2 F2 127.20 79.00 32.00 246.87 Blockbuster 3 Majili 65.90 37.20 22.00 169.00 Superhit 4 iSmart Shankar 59.50 36.40 20.00 182.00 Superhit 5 Jersey 48.00 28.10 27.00 104.00 Hit 6 Gaddhalakonda Ganesh 42.50 25.15 25.00 100.60 Hit 7 Oh Baby 33.90 18.00 10.00 180.00 Superhit 8 Prathi Roju Pandage 33.80 18.43 18.00 102.38 Superhit* 9 Chitralahari 27.10 15.00 14.00 107.00 Hit 10 Evaru 21.12 11.66 10.00 116.60 hit 11 118 20.80 10.55 10.00 105.50 Hit 12 Arjun Suravaram 16.26 9.51 6.00 152.50 Superhit 13 Raju Gari Gadhi 3 12.14 7.00 6.00 116.66 Hit

* Prathi Roju Pandage recovered 100 percent of its distributor's investments in six days. It is sure to become a super hit in the coming days.