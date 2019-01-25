F2 – Fun and Frustration starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej has surpassed Rs 100 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office in two weeks. The film has earned a share of Rs 60 crore for its distributors in 13 days.

The Anil Ravipudi-directed film clashed with biggies like NTR: Kathanayakudu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama, but it remained undeterred and affected by them. In fact, F2 – Fun and Frustration fared better than them and collected Rs 67.70 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its first week.

The movie not only recovered 100 percent of distributors' investment but also earned them 40 percent profits in six days.

Since there were no releases, F2 – Fun and Frustration kept the cash registers ringing and collected Rs 19.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the second weekend. The movie went to make a decent collection in theatres across the globe even the weekdays and raked in another Rs 13 crore gross.

F2 – Fun and Frustration has collected approximately Rs 32.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its second week, taking its 13-day total collection to Rs 100.20 crore gross.

Vamsi Kaka, the publicist for SVC, tweeted, "#F2 crossed 100 cr mark. #100CroreF2 #FunAndFrustration #VictoryVenkatesh @IAmVarunTej @tamannaahspeaks @Mehreenpirzada @SVC_official @ThisisDSP Directed by @AnilRavipudi."

F2 – Fun and Frustration is the first film to cross Rs 100 crore gross mark for director Anil Ravipudi, who is all thrilled and took to Twitter to thank film goers for their support. He tweeted, "It's a BIG day for me..nd my Team..... thank you so much..each nd every one ..for u r love & support...#F2100crgross #F2."

Made on budget of Rs 30 crore, F2 – Fun and Frustration fetched Rs 32 crore for its producers from the sale of its global theatrical rights. The movie is estimated to have earned over Rs 65 crore for its distributors in 13 days. The film has fetched 103.12 percent share for them.