In a shocking incident, Bhaktaram SY, a civil head constable of Bengaluru Police was killed in a road accident at Goraguntepalya Ring Road on February 3.

However, this unfortunate incident soon turned into a priceless gift of vision for someone else as the family of the slain constable decided to donate his eyes.

Despite the fact that his wife, Sumangala, was suffering from an untreatable eye problem, the family performed an extraordinary act.

'Extremely inspirational act'

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, IPS hailed the family, calling the novel move as an 'extremely inspirational act' in the hour of tragedy.

Bhaskar Rao took to his Twitter handle and expressed condolences: "I deeply regret the loss of Head Constable Bhaktaram. It is very sad to see such hardworking soldiers of Bengaluru die early. The department will take care of his family, but the loss is irreplaceable."

"Family members of Bhaktaram, Head constable, who died in yesterday's accident have donated his eyes, Wife Sumangala had suffered eye problem but can't be cured by any treatment or transplantation. Extremely inspirational Act in the hour of Tragedy," Rao tweeted.

How the accident happened

At around 8.45 pm, Bhaktaram was heading home after completing his shift when the accident took place.

According to reports, a speeding truck lost control and collided with a divider following which a stone from the divider hit Bhaktaram's bike.

The constable lost his balance and was run over by a passing car. Bhaktaram's leg was severely injured.

Meanwhile, passersby took him to the nearest hospital where he was declared dead. Currently, the Yeshwantpur traffic police are investigating the constable's case.