Social media Ankush Bahuguna is the first Indian male beauty influencer to debut at Cannes 2024. The Indian beauty influencer has carved a niche space for himself with his versatility in the digital landscape around beauty—breaking gender norms and juggling genres through highly captivating and engaging content.

Ankush Bahuguna makes a statement with his inaugural Cannes appearance

The actor walked the red carpet and slayed like never before, wearing an Indian designer, Karan Torani.

However, it was his eye makeup that caught his attention. His ombre brows added sparkle to his look.

He opted for a purple kurta and multi-coloured jacket and scarf and kept his hair wavy. Being a beauty influencer, he experienced with his eye makeup. He meticulously added a dash of purple in his eyebrows, which enhanced his look.

Fans can't stop gushing over his ombre eyebrow makeup!

A user mentioned, "The hype gang has come to say that Ankush ate and left no crumb.."

Another mentioned, "I will definitely recreate these eyebrows and get this print for my dress for this coming Eid.

On walking the Cannes red carpet

Speaking to WION, Ankush said, "Walking the Cannes red carpet seemed beyond my wildest dreams. It truly shows that with belief and hard work, you can achieve the extraordinary. I am immensely proud to see men's beauty, particularly from South Asia, gain global recognition. This milestone at Cannes is not just a personal triumph but a significant step forward for South Asian representation in beauty and fashion."

Ankush also has a beauty page, 'Wing It With Ankush' wherein he showcases makeup inspirations and collaborates with notable personalities.

Other Indian celebrities who will be walking the red carpet are Aditi Rao Hydari, Kiara Advani, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others.