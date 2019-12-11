India on Wednesday, December 11 successfully placed into orbit its latest radar imaging earth observation satellite RISAT-2BR1 and nine foreign satellites from four countries using its PSLV rocket. In the process, India touched 319 foreign satellite launch marks ever since 1999.

India's latest radar imaging earth observation satellite RISAT-2BR1 now up in the sky will send sharp clarity images for surveillance, agriculture, forestry and disaster management. The satellite camera can look through the clouds and take pictures. The Indian space agency officials said they would supply the required images for various agencies. It is for the user agent to decide on the image use. One more such satellite RISAT-2BR2 will soon be launched by ISRO.

I am extremely happy to declare that 50th PSLV rocket injected the RISAT-2BR1 and nine customer satellites into precise orbit. Along with 50th mission of PSLV rocket, the mission marks another milestone for ISRO. This is the 75th rocket launch from Sriharikota. - K.Sivan, ISRO Chairman

Rocket carrying capacity of 1.9 ton

He said for the last 26 years of PSLV rocket team was led by eminent persons like Srinivasan, former ISRO Chairman Madhavan Nair, R.V.Perumal, Ramakrishnan and others. Sivan said the PSLV rocket has five variants now. The rocket that first had a capacity to carry 850 kg, now has a carrying capacity of 1.9 ton. He said the PSLV rocket has lofted a total of 52.7 ton till date and out of that 17 per cent consists of customer satellites.

At about 3.25 pm the rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-QL (PSLV-QL) standing around 44.4 metres tall with a one-way ticket hurtled itself towards the skies ferrying 10 satellites. With the fierce orange flame at its tail brightening up the evening skies, the rocket slowly gathered speed and went up and up enthralling the people at the rocket port while the rocket's engine noise like a rolling thunder adding to the thrill.

What is the Vikram Processor-1601?

Guiding the rocket was the Vikram Processor-1601 designed by Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) and realised by the Chandigarh based Semi-Conductor Laboratory coming under Department of Space. The Vikram Processor is used for rocket's navigation, guidance and control and also for general processing applications. It was the 50th flight of PSLV rocket and 75th rocket mission for the Sriharikota rocket port.

Sharing the ride with RISAT-2BR1 were Anine foreign satellites from the USA (four multi-mission Lemur satellites, technology demonstration Tyvak-0129, earth imaging 1HOPSAT), Israel (remote sensing Duchifat-3), Italy (search and rescue Tyvak-0092) and Japan (QPS-SAR - a radar imaging earth observation satellite) for an unknown fee contracted by NewSpace India Ltd, the new commercial arm of ISRO.

Launch mission concluded in about 21 minutes?

Just over 16 minutes into its flight, the rocket first slung RISAT-2BR1 and a minute later the first of the nine customer satellites was ejected. The launch mission concluded in about 21 minutes when the last of the customer satellites was put into orbit. With this successful mission, ISRO has put into orbit 319 foreign satellites.

The PSLV-QL is a four-stage/engine expendable rocket powered by solid and liquid fuels alternatively. The rocket has four strap-on booster motors to give additional thrust during the initial flight stages.