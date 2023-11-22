Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is celebrating his 33rd birthday. The actor had an intimate celebration with his family and pet Katori Aaryan. The actor shared a cutesy image on his social media cutting his cake with adorable Katori.

Kartik Aaryan-Karan Johar end feud, announce a film with Ekta Kapoor

Apart from intimate celebrations, professionally Kartik Aaryan has back-to-back films in the pipeline. Fans have been waiting with bated breath for Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar to team up. However, Kartik Aaryan who was supposed to be part of Dostana 2 opted out of the film but now Karan Johar on the occasion of Kartik's birthday, announced that he will be teaming up with the Dharma head honcho for a new film.

Karan and Kartik have decided to end the rift by announcing their upcoming film. The duo will be joined by Ekta Kapoor for this new project.

The filmmaker took to social media to share an update on Wednesday morning. The title of the film is still in the works but KJo wholeheartedly welcomed Kartik on board and wished for all the magic to happen on the screen in the coming days.

"Kartik, happy birthday to you...may our collaboration only grow from strength to strength from hereon and never cease to create magic on the big screen

Netizens were excited about the collaboration

What is the new film about?

As per a report published in Pinkvilla, this new project is a war drama which will require a lot of dedication and a whole new transformation from Kartik. The film is directed by Sandeep Modi.

A big-budgeted war drama will see Kartik dropping all his cute-boy swag and doing heavy prep for the role.

The report added a source saying, "The duo, along with Ekta, are all excited to bring this tale to the spectacle. It's a prep-heavy film with lots of action and Kartik will transform to play the part."

Work front

Kartik has an interesting lineup of films. He has some being released next year after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, Aashiqui 3 and Chandu Champion with Kabir Khan.