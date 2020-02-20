External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar inaugurated the India Pavilion at the Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) 2020 on February 19, Wednesday.

During the inaugural ceremony, Dr Jaishankar said that the medium of cinema has the potential to build collaboration and partnerships between India and the world.

Co-production agreements, the Film Facilitation Office (FFO), and India's premier Film Festival – IFFI – have showcased India as an emerging market and a filming destination. It has opened opportunities for excellence in different aspects of film making.

The EAM also mentioned that India's partnership at Berlinale offered tremendous opportunities to further strengthen bilateral relations in vertical of film making and taking forward the co-production platform.

Jaishankar also invited Berlinale participants, directors, filmmakers to participate at the 51st IFFI through films, delegations & partnerships.

The Minister also unveiled the poster for the 51st edition of India International Film Festival to be celebrated in Goa this year, along with its booklet. Subsequently, the delegation released Pickle Magazine at the pavilion.

Other dignitaries at BIFF

Mukta Dutta Tomar, Ambassador of India to the Federal Republic of Germany

T.C.A Kalyani,Joint Secretary (Films), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Shilpak Ambule, Joint Secretary, Office of Hon'ble EAM, Ministry of External Affairs

Paramita Tripathi, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India in Berlin

Chaitanya Prasad Additional Director General Directorate of Film Festival (DFF) Ministry of Information & Broadcasting

Dhanpreet Kaur, Deputy Secretary (Films), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting;

Neerja Bhattia, Executive Director, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)

Peter Domsch, Head of Sales &Technical Department, EFM were also present on the occasion.

Background

Ministry of I&B in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industry, is participating in the Berlin International Film Festival being held from 19th February to 01st March 2020 at Berlin, Germany.

An India Pavilion is being set-up at the Festival to act as a platform to popularize Indian Cinema in the overseas market and facilitate new business opportunities.

The Indian Delegation at Berlinale 2020 aims to promote Indian films across linguistic cultural and regional diversity so as to forge international partnerships in the realms of distribution, production, filming in India, script development and technology, in order to accelerate the growth of film sector in India.

Delegation to promote the 51st edition of IFFI

The Delegation will also promote the 51st edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) along with popularizing the steps taken to ease shooting films in India through Film Facilitation Office that facilitates Single Window Clearance for film-makers and provides the platform for 'film tourism' in India.

To take advantage of the availability of technicians and skilled professionals, India will be showcased as a post-production hub to promote collaborations for films with international production houses.

The Indian Delegation will meet officials from countries including Israel, Portugal, South Africa, USA, Germany, France, and the UK. The delegation will also meet with officials from Raindance Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, EFM Director, Cannes Film Festival, Edinburgh International Film Festival, among others.