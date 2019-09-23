The National Population Register or NPR is a Register of the residents of the nation. NPR is being prepared at the local (village/sub-Town), sub-District, District, State and National level under provisions of the Citizenship Act 1955 and the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003.

NPR is mandatory for every Indian resident to register in the NPR. A resident is defined for the purposes of NPR as a person who has resided in a local area for the past 6 months or more or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next 6 months or more.

The objective of the NPR is to create a comprehensive identity database of every Indian resident. The database would contain demographic as well as biometric particulars.

Speaking on the topic, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, September 23, said that the NPR is being prepared for the first time in the next census of India which will be carried out in the year 2021.

Emphasising on the topic, Shah said that the process of compiling the population census is an exercise that helps to provide people with the benefits of government schemes and added that the National Population Register (NPR) will help the government solve many issues in the country. "Population census is not a boring exercise," said the Home Minister, "It is an exercise that helps to provide people with the benefits of the government schemes. National Population Register (NPR) will help the government solve many issues in the country."