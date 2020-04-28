Ever since the coronavirus outbreak started, quarantine and isolation have been popular terms among people. They are not just words, they are the best shot we've at containing the spread of coronavirus. But a lot of folks out there seem to be confused between the two popular terms - quarantine and isolation.

In this article, we are going to simplify the meanings of both quarantine and isolation so there's no confusion left. Even though these terms are self-explanatory, using one for the other can cause serious panic among people.

What is quarantine?

Quarantine, in view of COVID-19 pandemic, is where a group of people or communities are separated and their movements are restricted. People are put under quarantine if they were exposed to the contagion and to study if they develop the symptoms of the disease, in this case coronavirus. Currently, people are being put under 14-day quarantine if they are suspected to have come in contact with a confirmed case of coronavirus.

What is isolation?

This is entirely different from quarantine. Isolation is only for those who have contracted coronavirus and the idea is to prevent the spread of the virus to other individuals. Isolated patients are treated in separate wards and health officials practice extra caution around them. No suspect of coronavirus will be placed under isolation unless they have been tested positive.