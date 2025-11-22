The Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital administration has suspended a nursing officer, and disciplinary action has been initiated against two nursing staffers after a five-member inquiry committee confirmed the allegation that an expired intravenous (IV) antibiotic was administered to a female patient, officials said on Saturday.

Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, who is the Dean of the MY Medical College, confirmed the disciplinary action against nursing officer Ashma Anjum, who allegedly administered the expired medicine, citing negligence during the patient's treatment. He added that, as part of the action against the two other nursing staff members for the alleged negligence, their annual salary increments have been withheld.

The issue came to notice after a female patient, Roshini Singh, a former national Kabaddi player, was allegedly administered an expired medicine at MY Hospital, where she had been admitted due to post-delivery health complications this month.

The matter gained attention after her husband, Sagar Singh, complained that an expired IV antibiotic (Ciprofloxacin 100 ml) was administered to his wife, who was admitted to Ward 21 last week.

Sagar alleged that not only his wife, but other patients too might have received the same expired doses. He said he did not raise the matter immediately as he was anxious about his wife's ongoing treatment.

"Roshini was kept under observation once the lapse was discovered, and she fortunately did not suffer any adverse effects," Dr Ghanghoria told the media.

The hospital administration had initially denied the allegation.

Later, when Sagar shared video evidence, Dr Arvind Ghanghoria set up a committee to investigate the case. The panel, comprising senior doctors and nursing staff from the medicine, surgery and orthopaedics departments, confirmed that Roshini Singh had indeed been administered the expired medicine.

M Y Hospital, Madhya Pradesh's largest government-run health institution, had recently been in the spotlight as well, when neonates died after being bitten by rats in the neonatal ICU.

The hospital had claimed that those deaths were caused by co-morbid conditions.

(With inputs from IANS)