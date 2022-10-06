An former Army personnel has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Muzzafarnagar for allegedly seeking re-entry into the Army using fake documents, police said.

The accused identified as Kamal Singh had earlier been expelled from the Army when it was found that he had gained entry using fake documents and a fake name -- Rahul Singh.

Singh, now 25-years-old and overage for the Agniveer scheme, was recognised by military intelligence personnel and was arrested and handed over to the Muzaffarnagar police.

His interrogation led to the arrest of another former Army officer, Mehkar Singh, from Meerut, who is an expert in the preparation of fake documents.

According to Muzaffarnagar Senior Superintendent of Police, Vineet Jaiswal, "Agniveer recruitment is taking place in Muzaffarnagar and a joint team of military intelligence and Muzaffarnagar police identified Kamal Singh and he was arrested on Wednesday. He had participated in the running on September 21 representing Moradabad and now he was again here with another set of documents on Tuesday. This time his documents showed he belonged to Bulandshahr. He has been booked under IPC 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), etc."

According to sources in the Army, intense questioning revealed the name of an individual from Baghpat Road, Meerut, who had made those documents in lieu of money.

He was identified as Mehkar Singh, 48, an former Army officer involved in the same and recovered a number of fake documents, and medical slips of the candidates from his possession to which the individual could not answer satisfactorily, thus confirming his connivance in the preparation of forged documents of candidates for Agniveer recruitment in lieu of money.

He was also arrested on Wednesday from Meerut.

(With inputs from IANS)