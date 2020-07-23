There seems to be some good news for the fans of Yash. The makers of KGF 2 are planning to give a treat on the occasion of Sanjay Dutt's birthday on 29 July.

Going by the reports online, the team has planned to give a treat to fans, who were utterly disappointed earlier after the teaser from the movie failed to release on 8 January on the occasion of his birthday.

The buzz is that a teaser, trailer or a poster from the film will be unveiled from the film to coincide with the birthday celebration of Sanjay Dutt. A formal announcement in this regard will be out soon.

The upcoming movie is an ambitious sequel to the blockbuster film KGF: Chapter 1. The second installment was launched last year and the shooting would have completed by now if the lockdown did not come into effect. The film is scheduled for release on 23 October.

Around 20-25 days of shooting is left and the makers want to finish off the pending shoot at the earliest. Without wasting time, the team has been busy with the post-production works.

The makers are still confident of releasing KGF 2 on the said date.

Prashanth Neel of Ugramm fame has written and directed KGF. The movie has been predominantly shot in Kolar, Bengaluru, and Mysuru. It is a period drama set in the 70s and early 80s.

Yash enacts the role of Rocky and Srinidhi Shetty will be seen in the female lead. Ananth Nag, Vasishta N Simha, Beesu Suresh, Nassar, Srinivas Murthy, and others are in the cast.