Halloween movie director David Gordon Green will make a sequel to the 1973's classic horror movie, Exorcist. In recent years, the horror genre has taken a shift after the release of Conjuring movies and a couple of films adapted from Stephen King's novels, like IT and Pet Sematary. Exorcist sequel movie will probably be grimmer than the recent hits because of the nature of the world it represents.

As per Observer, filmmaker David Gordon Green is in talks to direct a sequel to The Exorcist for Morgan Creek Productions and Blumhouse. Though the plot details or casting calls have not yet been revealed to the general public, given how sensational 1973 Exorcist was, fans are already excited to watch the horror film.

The Exorcist movie details:

William Friedkin directed the 1973 classic on the screenplay based on the novel of the same name by William Peter Blatty. The first installment in The Exorcist film series follows the demonic possession of 12-year-old Regan and her mother's attempt to rescue her through an exorcism conducted by two Roman Catholic priests.

Upon release, The Exorcist received mixed critical reviews, but the audience simply loved watching it. Several viewers had adverse physical reactions to it. Some of the viewers fainted or vomited when the climax scenes played out. If this was not enough, then there were reports of heart attacks and even miscarriages.

The Exorcist remained the highest-grossing R-rated horror film until the release of it in 2017. The movie has been cited as culturally, historically, and aesthetically significant to the audience.

After the enormous success of the original, four more movies were released. Even a TV series of the same name was also created for Fox that lasted only two seasons. However, none of the movies or even the TV show had that sort of impact on the audience.

How will it be different from The Conjuring Universe?

In recent years, we have seen Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson in James Wan's The Conjuring movies. After the release of The Nun, the Conjuring universe has expanded, and it is hard to compete with something like this. However, The Exorcist would be different in several ways.

For starters, The Conjuring movies follow paranormal investigators and authors' stories associated with prominent cases of haunting. We see how these two investigators are called upon a scene, and they try their best to eliminate the devil or demon (in some cases).

The Exorcist world also dwells on such activities, but it generally reveals how a demon has possessed a body to spread evil. The only way such a demon can be pushed away is by using the prose and verses written in some Holy books.