The co-creators of The Conjuring movies are working on delivering another impactful Horror franchise based on true events. Chad and Carey Hayes have signed a deal with Faster Horse Pictures, a recently launched production company, to develop a series of films based on a real-life haunted location.

The duo is teaming up with Cindy Bond and Doug McKay via their new production company to build a Horror franchise based on the terrifying tales and events that took place in LaLaurie Mansion in New Orleans. The property is considered as one of the most infamous 'haunted houses' in the world.

"We love writing films in which we get to tell true stories – incorporating moments that people can look up and discover did in fact happen," the Hayes brothers shared in a statement (via Deadline). "With the LaLaurie House we get to do exactly that. There is a wealth of documentation of a very dark and frightening past of true events. Not to mention that after spending some time there, what we personally experienced was truly unnerving."

No visitors accessed the mansion since 1932

For those unaware, The house became well-known due to the unveiling of its resident Madame Lalaurie's sickening acts. The woman was a serial killer and socialite who tortured and murdered numerous slaves inside the mansion in the early 1800s.

The crimes of Madame LaLaurie were brought to light after a house fire in 1834 but the serial killer was never found and arrested. No visitors have been allowed to access the mansion since 1932.

The Hayes brothers have been provided access to the property and are reportedly considering penning the first draft of the script while residing inside the mansion. Moreover, some production is expected to take place on-site as well.

Chad Hayes and Carrey Hayes will develop and produce The LaLaurie Mansion films with Doug McKay, Cindy Bond and Michael Whalen.

The Conjuring franchise conjured over $1.9 billion globally at the box office worldwide which includes other spinoffs like Annabelle movies. It seems like the duo and the new team are attempting to tap the same type of formula for LaLaurie Mansion films.