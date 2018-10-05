EXO is all set to release its fifth full-length album this November which will include the band's ninth member, Lay singing the Chinese version of their title track.

The record titled "Don't Mess Up My Tempo", following the band's first Japanese studio album Countdown" which made waves in January 2018. The band's last Korean release was the EP Universe that was released in December 2017.

On October 4, the band released their first look teaser with biker theme emphasizing on three versions of the album -- "Allegro", "Moderato", and "Andante". Based on the theme, the band has released three teaser photos with the first picture bearing the track list of 11 songs on the whole.

The "Allegro" poster reveals the full tracklist for new album songs -- "Tempo", "Sign", "Ooh La La La", "Gravity", "With You", "24/7", "Bad Dream", "Damage", "Smile On My Face", "Oasis" and "tempo"- in Chinese Version.

The band has received some slack for not featuring Lay in their posters although it has been confirmed by SM Entertainment that the music video will feature all nine members including Lay. The album would be the band's first since Ex'Act in 2016 to feature Lay, who has focused on his own singing and acting career since the first album. According to sources, EXO's Lay has participated in recording the title song and will also feature in the band's comeback video.

The much-awaited album is slated to be released on November 2.