With Phase 7 of the Lok Sabha elections coming to an end on Sunday, the exit poll is out and these numbers will give an early indication on who will form the next government.

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are key states in the south which will influence the poll numbers and have the ability to tip the scales in who will win overall.

In Tamil Nadu, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) have had a stronghold. However, these are the first elections that the two parties have fought without their leaders - J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi.

In Karnataka, the fight is between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress-JD(S) alliance.

Live Updates