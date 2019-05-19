With Phase 7 of the Lok Sabha elections coming to an end on Sunday, the exit poll is out and these numbers will give an early indication on who will form the next government.
Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are key states in the south which will influence the poll numbers and have the ability to tip the scales in who will win overall.
In Tamil Nadu, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) have had a stronghold. However, these are the first elections that the two parties have fought without their leaders - J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi.
In Karnataka, the fight is between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress-JD(S) alliance.
Live Updates
Chanakya News24 predicts DMK win in Tamil Nadu
Chanakya News24 also predicts DMK to emerge victorious under the leadership of Stalin. This is the first elections in which he led the party without the guidance of his father and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.
India Today Axis poll predict BJP to bag 21 - 25 seats in Karnataka
India Today Axis poll
Karnataka
NDA 21-25
Cong+ 3-6
Others 0-1
BJP to win in Karnataka - India Today survey
BJP will win 21 out of 28 seats in Karnataka and the Congress will bag 3 to 6 seats.
Aaj Tak predicts DMK-Congress win
Aaj Tak - Axis My India Exit polls predict Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its ally Congress winnging 34-38 seats in the state.
DMK likely to win 12-14 seats in TN
DMK is predicted to win 12-14 seats under the leadership of MK Stalin, while the Congress is expected to bag 3 to five seats.
Tamil Nadu - DMK-Congress alliance to win comfortably
AIADMK is expected to have a rude shock with the DMK-Congress allliance emerging victorious this election season.
DMK and Congress alliances is expected to win 22-24 while the AIADMK is predicted to get only 8 to 10 seats under their wing this time.
This data is as per News18-IPSOS survey.
Karnataka - News channels predict thumping victory for BJP
Suvarna News 24x7predicted BJP to wil 18 to 20 seats in Karnataka, Congress-JD(S) alliance will win 7 to 10 seats while the others win 1.
TV9 has predicted BJP to win 18 seats in the state, Congress-JD(S) alliance will win 9 and other parties 1.
All 37 constituencies in Tamil Nadu voted on April 18
All 37 constituencies in Tamil Nadu went to polls on April 18 with the Election Commission recording a 71 per cent voter turn out.
However, the Vellore consituency did not vote after a large amount of money (suspected to be bribe money) was discovered in a godown in the area.
Exit polls to start coming out by 6:30 PM
Exit polls will start coming in by 6:30 PM on Sunday after the polling ends across the country and repoling comes to a close in Andhra Pradesh.
The Election Commission advised all TV channels and newspapaers to give out the same sample size of the electorate. They also directed them to disclose their methodology as well as the deatils of the polling agency which conducted the survey.