In a further tightening of visa rules for Chinese citizens and other foreign nationals who had visited the country in the last two weeks, India has cancelled all visas issued from China since January 15 after an outbreak of the deadly Novel Coronavirus that has claimed more than 420 lives in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian embassy in Beijing said: "It is clarified that existing visas are no longer valid. Intending visitors may contact Embassy in Beijing (visa.beijing@mea.gov.in) or the Consulates in Shanghai (Ccons.shanghai@mea.gov.in) and Guangzhou (Visa.guangzhou@mea.gov.in) to apply afresh for an Indian visa."

"All those who are already in India (with regular or e-visa) and had travelled from China after January 15 are requested to contact the hotline number of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of Government of India (+91-11-23978046 and email: ncov2019@gmail.com)," the embassy tweeted.

On visa validity

Embassy and our Consulates have been receiving several queries from Chinese citizens as well as other foreign nationals, who are based out of China or visited China in the last 2 weeks, as to whether they can use their valid single/multiple entry visas to travel to India," it said about the validity of their visas.

Indian Visa Application Centres (http://blsindia-china.com) in these cities may also be contacted in this regard. Visa Section of the Embassy/Consulates of India in China can be contacted to ascertain the validity of visa before undertaking any visit to India," the embassy tweeted.

India temporarily suspended e-visa

On February 2, India temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in China in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the neighbouring country.

The death toll in China's coronavirus rose sharply to 425 with 64 deaths on Monday and the number of those infected with the deadly disease rose to 20,438, Chinese health authorities said on Tuesday.

The deadly virus has spread to more than 25 countries, including India. India has reported three cases of the coronavirus. All three patients from Kerala recently returned from the affected Wuhan city.

The viral was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organisation last week as it spread to more than 20 countries.

Currently, 647 Indians and seven Maldivians who have been evacuated from Wuhan and Hubei province are in 14-day quarantine at a medical camp in Manesar, near Delhi.