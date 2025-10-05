Popular Bollywood actors and ex-couple Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were once again spotted at the Mumbai airport, where they hugged each other as they returned from Delhi on October 4. Several videos of the duo have been circulating on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over Ranbir and Deepika being seen together twice in a single day.

In the videos shared by paparazzi on Instagram, Deepika and Ranbir were seen exiting the Mumbai airport. Ranbir was spotted alerting Deepika that her car had arrived and gesturing toward it. Before stepping into their respective cars, the two shared a warm goodbye hug and kiss.

What did Deepika and Ranbir wear?



Deepika was seen in an off-white suit, while Ranbir opted for a casual look in a white T-shirt, brown jacket, and jeans. Both completed their airport looks with black sunglasses.

Ranbir was in Delhi for the launch of his luxury clothing brand, Arks. While some netizens concluded that Deepika waited all day for Ranbir to wrap up his event, others speculated that the two might have shot something together in Delhi, which could be a surprise that fans are eagerly awaiting.

Netizens flooded social media with reactions after spotting Ranbir and Deepika together twice in one day.

Where is Ranveer Singh?

Unfazed by Deepika meeting and hugging and kissing ex Ranbir Kapoor. Deepika's actor-husband, Ranveer Singh, is currently in Abu Dhabi, where he is attending an NBA match.

Expressing his excitement, Ranveer said, "I love the NBA. I've followed it ever since I was a kid. But to watch it live, it's a completely different experience altogether. It's full of electricity and energy, and when you watch it courtside, you realise the sheer size of the players and the sheer athleticism they possess. It's really a completely different experience altogether to watch it live and I'm very grateful to be at the Etihad (arena) tonight."

KAT & Ranveer Singh reunite in Abu Dhabi after the Knicks' preseason W! https://t.co/TlblWcGqYW pic.twitter.com/OgLLzKAvgS — NBA (@NBA) October 4, 2025

Where is Alia Bhatt?

Alia Bhatt is in Mumbai with her daugther Raha.

About Ranbir and Deepika

Ranbir and Deepika have shared screen space in films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Tamasha, and their on-screen chemistry has always been adored by audiences.

The two were once in a relationship, and Deepika had even tattooed Ranbir Kapoor's initials. However, fate had other plans. One of B-town's most loved couples is now happily married to different actors.

Ranbir is married to Alia Bhatt, while Deepika is married to Ranveer Singh.

Despite their breakup, Ranbir and Deepika have continued to maintain a cordial relationship.