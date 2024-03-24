Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son, Arhaan Khan, who is paps favorite, is all set to embark on a new journey. The young star kid, along with his friends, will be seen in a podcast, Dumb Biryani. The teaser was unveiled by Malaika Arora.

The teaser gives a sneak peek into the life of Arhaan Khan, including his fun conversations with his friends and family. The teaser also features his parents, Malika and Arbaaz. In one of the scenes, Arbaaz is seen talking to Arhaan and his friends when they speak about Mom's party.

Arbaaz advises Arhaan on the importance of hard work.

Malaika says in one part, "I think I am living my best life now!"

Another clip shows Malaika asking Arhaan what is the meaning of body count.

Well, if this wasn't enough, Salman Khan also made a special appearance in the podcast.

The clip begins with Arhaan and his friends in a cab, accompanied by Orry, who is sipping coconut water and giving hilarious advice to Arhaan and his friends.

The podcast will revolve around three best friends - Arhaan Khan, Dev Raiyani, and Arush Verma.

Salman Khan appears at the very end of the podcast in a red shirt that has 'Robin Hood' written on his back.

He is seen smiling and chatting with Arhaan and his friends. Sharing the teaser, Arhaan captioned, "3 best friends. 1 last summer before they grow up forever. Meet this summer's smallest blockbuster, Dumb Biryani. A 6-part limited podcast series with @iamarhaankhan @devraiyanii and @4rushverma coming soon to YouTube."

Netizens were happy to see everyone supporting Arhaan's podcast and giving a shoutout to him.

Be it Salman Khan's cameo to Arbaaz and Malika being part of Arhaan's podcast, if this wasn't enough, Arjun Kapoor also gave a shoutout to Arhaan. He took to his social media handle and shared the teaser. Along with the reel, he wrote, "Madness! This is definitely going to be a blast.. My kinda biryani, can't wait to see.."

Malaika and Arbaaz had Arhaan in 2002. They parted ways after almost 18 years of marriage. Arhaan studied filmmaking in the US. Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor. Arbaaz is married to SShura Khan.

Arbaaz had previously revealed that Arhaan assisted Karan Johar on his recent film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.