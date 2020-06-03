At a time when the whole country is looming under the fear of markets crashing and GDP taking massive back steps, financial and revenue losses in the film industry is something that is going to have a massive impact on the lives of many. With a major chunk of our population associated with the film and the television industry one way or the other, there is an uncertainty over the future of this fraternity and its functioning.

International Business Times, India, got in touch with ace filmmaker and member of CBFC, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, to talk about how and what can we expect to change in the industry to keep it afloat.

"I have always felt that these celebrities have always been overcharging. So, there could not have been a better time to correct this ongoing tradition of cutting down unnecessary expenses. However, I fear, what might happen is that the salaries of those who are in the middle and the lower strata would be slashed instead. Cameraman, editors, assistant directors, light boys, spot boys; these are the ones who would bear the brunt of this cost cutting, which is unfair and unfortunate at so many levels. This is what has been happening in the film industry. And they are the people who anyway struggle for making a good living and earning well."

Vivek also sees the contribution by the top notch celebs as something that would go a long way. He said, "I strongly feel it is the best time to cut down on the entourage that follows these celebs throughout. We should allocate more money on improving the quality of films rather than spending it on maintaining the lifestyle of these celebrities."

The cost cutting model

Talking about his own production, he said, "I am starting my film. We don't make big budget films. I don't believe in throwing money on the glamour aspect. We are definitely not going to cut down on the payments of the middle and the lower level crew but, we would expect the celebs who will easily sail through this tough time without any financial crisis to cut down on their expenses as much as they can."