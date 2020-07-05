Model-turned-actress Donal Bisht is known for portraying the role of Sharanya in Ek Deewaana Tha and Ishika Patel in Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop. She was last seen in the show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji on Star Plus.

Currently, she is garnering praise for her recently released micro web series called Tia and Raj along with her actor and producer friend Akshat Saluja.

Well, not only is she professionally keeping herself occupied amidst lockdown, the actress is leaving no stones unturned to keep herself healthy and fit.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India, Donal Bisht shares her fitness regime and how it has changed her life and more.

How are you keeping yourself busy during the lockdown?

I am doing yoga since childhood, but as I was alone in Mumbai at the beginning of the lockdown, I realised that I need to take out time for yoga. And I do believe that a happy and fit body releases happy hormones that keep anxiety and depression at bay. It helps one stay mentally stable. So, I do it every day for an hour with short breaks in between. In fact, I have learned to do a headstand and I quite enjoy it now.

When you're shooting, how do you manage to keep up with the workout regime?

Currently, all the projects are on hold due to the lockdown, but I'll get more clarity soon. Although now I've hired a trainer for myself, to help boost my motivation to work out. But I do make it a point to work out before shoots.

Who according to you, is the fittest actor in Bollywood?