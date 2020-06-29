Here is a piece of shaking news for all the TikTok app lovers, the highly popular platform for short-form mobile videos has been banned in India. The Ministry of Information Technology (MeitY) has blocked 59 other Chinese mobile apps alongside TikTok.

We are all aware of the rising career of the TikTokers over the past few years. Needless to say, TikTokers has garnered fame and money through this app. Apart from TikTokers, there were many Bollywood and TV celebs who used this app for mere entertainment.

With this announcement coming in, International Business Times India, exclusively spoke to a few renowned television and Bollywood celebs to get their reaction and their take on the recent move by the Ministry of Information technology.

All these actors have lauded the decision on the ban of these Chinese apps and have whole-heartedly supported the move.

Excerpts:

Shefali Jariwala (Kaanta Laga girl and Bigg Boss 13 contestant)

I had deleted TikTok a few days back. I am patriotic and have no complaints against the app that are banned by the government it's for the country.

Banning Chinese app make a difference?

I also feel that a lot more needs to be done, not just banning Chinese apps. If we want to teach China a lesson, we need to be economically competitive. I don't think that a common Indian can pay for the costlier Japanese or South Korean products. India imports 70% of bulk drugs from China. We can't live without antibiotics, right? India needs to become economically stronger. Banning Chinese apps is not going to make a big difference. China's imports from India only accounts for 1% won't make a difference to them.

Tanuj Virwani who was last seen in Code M (Alt Balaji)

On TikTok ban

Personally, speaking it is a very good decision and the right thing to be done. The way things are between India and China, they are not honouring and respecting our sovereignty land and this is a good move by our government. I hope we continue to move in that direction.

Salutes the soldiers of our country

Our Indian soldiers are laying down their lives for us and the citizens of the same country are endorsing Chinese apps and Chinese products. This is a great step and I hope that government comes down very harshly on the Chinese.

Fate of TikTokers

I truly am happy we have taken this stand. Something else will replace it and they will find a way to showcase their talent . Always remember talent and hard work never goes unnoticed. Irrespective of the platform.

Actor Hiten Tejwani

On Tik Tok ban

I had an account on TikTok but was not that active. We go with our government. We will not use it as of now and will follow made in India apps.

Fate of TikTokers

TikTokers will have to come on an Indian app for the time being ..they can, in fact, use their popularity on an Indian app, Yeah ..I think it's a good move ..it's in fact nothing in comparison to the lives of our soldiers.

TV actress Donal Bisht

This pandemic has already wrecked our lives and on top of this, China is attacking us, they are creating wad like situations. We Indians need to be together and fight against it. As far as Chinese apps are concerned, we shouldn't use and should refrain from buying Chinese products. Jo hoagya so hogaya we cant throw away what we have, ismien hamara he nuksaan hai . But now, whatever is in your hands we should try to protect that.

On using TikTok

I used TikTok, during the pandemic for fun and time-pass and now every one of us has realised that they have made money out of it. This would be a nice way to show them that we are together. We also don't require your stuff. It is a great move to ban these Chinese apps. Now we all will use Indian based apps, and we should use that. Our technology is really good. Show Chinese we don't want you to invest in our country, we are self-sufficient enough.

Rajniesh Duggall

On TikTok ban

We should try and ban everything made in china. And use products that are made in India and endorse them. They have given the world something that is uncalled for.

For the unversed, Apart from TikTok. Here's the complete list of Chinese apps blocked by the Government of India:

1. TikTok

2. Share it

3. Kwai

4. UC Browser

5. Baidu map

6. Shein

7. Clash of Kings

8. DU battery saver

9. Helo

10. Likee

11. YouCam makeup

12. Mi Community

13. CM Browers

14. Virus Cleaner

15. APUS Browser

16. ROMWE

17. Club Factory

18. Newsdog

19. Beutry Plus

20. WeChat

21. UC News

22. QQ Mail

23. Weibo

24. Xender

25. QQ Music

26. QQ Newsfeed

27. Bigo Live

28. SelfieCity

29. Mail Master

30. Parallel Space

31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi

32. WeSync

33. ES File Explorer

34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc

35. Meitu

36. Vigo Video

37. New Video Status

38. DU Recorder

39. Vault-Hide

40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio

41. DU Cleaner

42. DU Browser

43. Hago Play With New Friends

44. Cam Scanner

45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile

46. Wonder Camera

47. Photo Wonder

48. QQ Player

49. We Meet

50. Sweet Selfie

51. Baidu Translate

52. Vmate

53. QQ International

54. QQ Security Center

55. QQ Launcher

56. U Video

57. V fly Status Video

58. Mobile Legends

59. DU Privacy

India's decision to ban tens of Chinese apps across the country comes during mounting tensions between the two countries, which have been engaged in a fierce standoff in Eastern Ladakh for months now. Despite citing the security aspect, banning prominent Chinese apps in India sends a strong message to Beijing.

India is the first to impose a nationwide ban on Chinese apps. Even the US had only restricted its military personnel from using apps like TikTok citing data harvesting concerns. Will this precedent lead other countries to take similar steps against China, which has been eyed in bad light ever since the coronavirus outbreak is a matter that remains to be seen yet.

Indian app that can be used as an alternative to TikTok is 'Mitron' and 'Chingari'.

Keep reading this space for more updates.