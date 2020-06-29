Here is a piece of shaking news for all the TikTok app lovers, the highly popular platform for short-form mobile videos has been banned in India. The Ministry of Information Technology (MeitY) has blocked 59 other Chinese mobile apps alongside TikTok.
We are all aware of the rising career of the TikTokers over the past few years. Needless to say, TikTokers has garnered fame and money through this app. Apart from TikTokers, there were many Bollywood and TV celebs who used this app for mere entertainment.
With this announcement coming in, International Business Times India, exclusively spoke to a few renowned television and Bollywood celebs to get their reaction and their take on the recent move by the Ministry of Information technology.
All these actors have lauded the decision on the ban of these Chinese apps and have whole-heartedly supported the move.
Excerpts:
Shefali Jariwala (Kaanta Laga girl and Bigg Boss 13 contestant)
I had deleted TikTok a few days back. I am patriotic and have no complaints against the app that are banned by the government it's for the country.
Banning Chinese app make a difference?
I also feel that a lot more needs to be done, not just banning Chinese apps. If we want to teach China a lesson, we need to be economically competitive. I don't think that a common Indian can pay for the costlier Japanese or South Korean products. India imports 70% of bulk drugs from China. We can't live without antibiotics, right? India needs to become economically stronger. Banning Chinese apps is not going to make a big difference. China's imports from India only accounts for 1% won't make a difference to them.
Tanuj Virwani who was last seen in Code M (Alt Balaji)
On TikTok ban
Personally, speaking it is a very good decision and the right thing to be done. The way things are between India and China, they are not honouring and respecting our sovereignty land and this is a good move by our government. I hope we continue to move in that direction.
Salutes the soldiers of our country
Our Indian soldiers are laying down their lives for us and the citizens of the same country are endorsing Chinese apps and Chinese products. This is a great step and I hope that government comes down very harshly on the Chinese.
Fate of TikTokers
I truly am happy we have taken this stand. Something else will replace it and they will find a way to showcase their talent . Always remember talent and hard work never goes unnoticed. Irrespective of the platform.
Actor Hiten Tejwani
On Tik Tok ban
I had an account on TikTok but was not that active. We go with our government. We will not use it as of now and will follow made in India apps.
Fate of TikTokers
TikTokers will have to come on an Indian app for the time being ..they can, in fact, use their popularity on an Indian app, Yeah ..I think it's a good move ..it's in fact nothing in comparison to the lives of our soldiers.
TV actress Donal Bisht
This pandemic has already wrecked our lives and on top of this, China is attacking us, they are creating wad like situations. We Indians need to be together and fight against it. As far as Chinese apps are concerned, we shouldn't use and should refrain from buying Chinese products. Jo hoagya so hogaya we cant throw away what we have, ismien hamara he nuksaan hai . But now, whatever is in your hands we should try to protect that.
On using TikTok
I used TikTok, during the pandemic for fun and time-pass and now every one of us has realised that they have made money out of it. This would be a nice way to show them that we are together. We also don't require your stuff. It is a great move to ban these Chinese apps. Now we all will use Indian based apps, and we should use that. Our technology is really good. Show Chinese we don't want you to invest in our country, we are self-sufficient enough.
Rajniesh Duggall
On TikTok ban
We should try and ban everything made in china. And use products that are made in India and endorse them. They have given the world something that is uncalled for.
For the unversed, Apart from TikTok. Here's the complete list of Chinese apps blocked by the Government of India:
1. TikTok
2. Share it
3. Kwai
4. UC Browser
5. Baidu map
6. Shein
7. Clash of Kings
8. DU battery saver
9. Helo
10. Likee
11. YouCam makeup
12. Mi Community
13. CM Browers
14. Virus Cleaner
15. APUS Browser
16. ROMWE
17. Club Factory
18. Newsdog
19. Beutry Plus
20. WeChat
21. UC News
22. QQ Mail
23. Weibo
24. Xender
25. QQ Music
26. QQ Newsfeed
27. Bigo Live
28. SelfieCity
29. Mail Master
30. Parallel Space
31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi
32. WeSync
33. ES File Explorer
34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc
35. Meitu
36. Vigo Video
37. New Video Status
38. DU Recorder
39. Vault-Hide
40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio
41. DU Cleaner
42. DU Browser
43. Hago Play With New Friends
44. Cam Scanner
45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile
46. Wonder Camera
47. Photo Wonder
48. QQ Player
49. We Meet
50. Sweet Selfie
51. Baidu Translate
52. Vmate
53. QQ International
54. QQ Security Center
55. QQ Launcher
56. U Video
57. V fly Status Video
58. Mobile Legends
59. DU Privacy
India's decision to ban tens of Chinese apps across the country comes during mounting tensions between the two countries, which have been engaged in a fierce standoff in Eastern Ladakh for months now. Despite citing the security aspect, banning prominent Chinese apps in India sends a strong message to Beijing.
India is the first to impose a nationwide ban on Chinese apps. Even the US had only restricted its military personnel from using apps like TikTok citing data harvesting concerns. Will this precedent lead other countries to take similar steps against China, which has been eyed in bad light ever since the coronavirus outbreak is a matter that remains to be seen yet.
Indian app that can be used as an alternative to TikTok is 'Mitron' and 'Chingari'.
Keep reading this space for more updates.