Actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother and veteran actor Shakti Kapoor's son, Siddhanth Kapoor, has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood. He has been part of several films over the years, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the murder mystery Bhagam Bhag, Chup Chup Ke, Dhol, Shootout at Wadala, and Ugly. After establishing himself in Bollywood, he has also made his mark in the OTT space. Most recently, he was seen in Netflix's Mandala Murders.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, Siddhanth Kapoor opened up about his latest show, his stance on doing explicit scenes on OTT, and the ongoing chatter around plastic surgeries for beauty enhancement.

IBT: You were recently seen in the show Mandala Murders. The reviews have been mixed. What do you have to say about that?

Siddhanth: Yes, I've got some really good reviews, and it's very exciting for me. It keeps pushing me to keep doing better projects.

IBT: Are you comfortable doing explicit scenes on camera?

Siddhanth: All I can say is, it really depends on the content and how it's presented. If it's meaningful and watchable for the audience, then yes, I might consider it. But if it feels unnecessary or not feasible, then I'd rather not.

IBT: Do you think excessive use of cuss words, vulgarity, and overexposure of body parts on OTT platforms has led viewers to switch back to television? Do you believe censorship is needed?

Siddhanth: I don't get into it too much, but yes, OTT platforms already have different ratings. At times, though, there should be a way to regulate things better in terms of censorship.

IBT: What's your take on beauty enhancement procedures done by celebrities to sustain themselves in the industry?

Siddhanth: Personally, I don't really believe in beauty enhancement products or surgeries. I feel we, as a country, should focus more on bigger issues like literacy and corruption. While some people choose to go that way for their careers, I don't think it should be made into such a big deal.

About Mandala Murders

Mandala Murders is a fictional Indian crime thriller series helmed by Gopi Puthran, inspired by the novel The Butcher Of Benares by Mahendra Jakhar. The show stars Surveen Chawla, Vaani Kapoor, among others. The series is currently streaming on Netflix India.