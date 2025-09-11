Gone are the days when only acting was a key point or eligibility to enter showbiz; now there are a lot of other factors that need to be considered, like Instagram followers, growth, reach, and most importantly, a well-toned figure, perfect chiselled abs, and a sharp jawline. Of late, a lot of celebrities have gone under the knife to enhance their beauty.

Over the years, many celebrities have spoken about going under the knife and their take on cosmetic surgeries. Many even mock how every other celeb looks similar.

Recently, at an event, Yami too spoke about cosmetic surgeries. The video of Yami is from a cosmetic brand, Olay, where she shared whether she will opt for cosmetic surgery. She also revealed that she was once told to go under the knife.

At the event, she said, "Mujhe lagta hai under the knife sirf aloo aur pyaaz ko hona chahiye (I feel only onions and potatoes should be under the knife)."

When asked about many celebs opting for cosmetic surgeries, she replied, "I'm no one to preach to anyone, I'm no one to give anyone advice, especially when you're addressing a general public."

Netizens slammed Yami left, right, and center for her take on going under the knife. A section of netizens reminded Yami that she once endorsed the fairness cream Fair & Lovely, and many called her out for double standards.

One user commented, "Rich coming from Fair n lovely Fair n lovely. Wasn't she chanting it for 15+ years."

Another replied, saying, "Exactly! I wonder how people easily forget that this woman promoted insecurities in millions by endorsing Fair & Lovely for over a decade, especially in a country like ours, where even dusky women face so much discrimination."

One user reacted, "This sub is full of hypocrites, they tear down Jhanvi Khushi, Shanaya and Bhoomi for plastic surgery, but now someone says that plastic surgery is bad, they are like their body, their choice, like what. Just stay on one side, either u are okay with plastic surgery or against it."

Kareena on not opting for cosmetic procedures

Well, Yami Gautam isn't the only celebrity who has been under the scanner for her "going under the knife" statement. Kareena Kapoor Khan has time and again voiced her opinion against Botox and cosmetic surgeries for beauty enhancement.

Even Sara Ali Khan refused to get plastic surgery

Appearing on a chat show, Sara Ali Khan said that she is comfortable in her own skin. She said, "Can I just say that I feel that you're right when you say there is pressure? But I think that we have to get used to the fact that there is pressure, you know. Because that is the time that we live in now. Somewhere down the line, you have to gather the inner strength to stand up to that pressure and be comfortable in your skin."