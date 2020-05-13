Ever since the lockdown was announced, many television shows started the rerun of their cult shows. Starting from Ramayana and Mahabharata on DD, many channels followed the bandwagon and started to re telecast their old shows. Much recently we saw a hit TV show, Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai has also made a comeback starring popular actor Sara Khan and Angad Hasija. This show made the actress a household name. After gaging immense popularity Sara Khan made her foothold in the television and music industry. And now she has her own production out and will soon be releasing her music album.

Interesting isn't it. Now, read our exclusive interview with the charming Sara Khan as she spills the bean on a variety of topics.

Excerpts from the interview:

If she is watching the rerun of her show Bidaai

I feel really great that my evergreen show is back. People have always really appreciated the show and for them, it's like a treat. I'm not watching it because I don't really watch TV and I know how the story goes anyway. I like to watch my work when I'm shooting to analyse my work and improvise my role better, but not later.

Needless to say, Sara has an hourglass figure to die for, her scintillating bikini pictures will make your jaw drop. Although few sections of people go gaga over her drop-dead beauty while some troll her for wearing short clothes. Harassed by this Sara gave a befitting reply.

On troll comments

I myself get so many comments on my posts, anything they write. Whatever I wear, there are a few people who write rubbish. I think these people are sick and it is their business to make a fake profile and write bullshit. I think there should be a law against this. In fact, I am best friends with Angad Hasija right from day one of Bidaai and people started to give our relationship a tag. It's annoying.

Whether she gets affected

Earlier I used to get affected. Then I understood that the people who troll and write nasty comments have no brains, and then I stopped noticing. Nowadays, when I see negative people, I block them. I don't know how long will the trolling culture go on. Even girls do this and their families should make an effort to make their girl child strong-headed and broad-minded right from the beginning

On her upcoming single

I am working on my upcoming song. One of my songs is ready to release and will be out soon, it's titled as, 'Chadhke Na Ja'. It's a sad song.

On doing shows on OTT

I have produced my short film, talks are going on for the post-production of the film.

Check out some of Sara Khan's hot pictures. P.S. Don't forget to see Sara mentioning her bestie Angad Hasija's semi-nude picture!

Don't they give us major #FriendshipGoals!