Sanjay Kapoor is an eminent actor and producer. He is known for his acting prowess in various films like Raja, Shakti, Mission Mangal, to name a few. After ruling Bollywood and television for over two decades, he has forayed into the digitals space as well. The fans and critics widely appreciated his last outing in Lust Stories on Netflix.

And now the prolific actor is seen in The Gone Game that is streaming on Voot Select.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India, Sanjay Kapoor spoke at length about filming the show,'The Gone Game' all by himself, how he reacted to social media negativity and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

Tell us about your shooting experience for Gone Game, considering this is the first time you shot all by yourself?

This was challenging as well as a unique experience for me. I haven't done anything like this before. I have shot the sequences all by myself. The director would give me cues of my daughter and wife and I had to concreate and remember their dialogues and then would record my dialogues. Practically there as nothing in front me, either a blue screen or a wall. Indeed this was tough, and I enjoyed every bit of shooting for the show.

How has the lockdown turned out for you and your family?

Lockdown was good, no complains. I am basically a very patient person and I know that the times are tough but will pass soon. I was home with my family and I missed my mother terribly. As the things started to move, I decided to meet her and I was a small cherishable family meet. When I was under lockdown I would video-call her every day. Also, I was preparing for The Gone Game. The mental process in knowing the character, reading about it.

Are you social media savvy?

Not, really, in my house, I was the last one, besides my son who is 15 to join a social networking site. I am not on Facebook and Twitter. I joined Instagram after a lot of people forced me to get into it. And now I am glad I am part of it. Instagram helps me to promote my work as in these times all the promotions and talking have become digital.

Who is your critic or fan in the house?

I think we all are fans and critics of each other. We have our own opinions and views. We always share our views and ideologies and mostly they are told in a positive and an encouraging manner. We appreciate each other's choice of work. So none of us is critical.

Social media has turned out to be quite negative, has this impacted you in any way?

I understand that it's a phase and I know where it is coming from. All of us are battling a deadly virus, locked into our homes, most of us simply post pictures and selfies of friends. And how many pictures can you post eberyday. The mind has become idel and they miss going out the only outlet they have is a phone in their hand that's why people keep sharing whatever they want. There are so many fake account holders.It's a temporary phase and everybody is in different frame of mind and that's why they have turned negative. Once everything resumes people will get back to their respective, school, college and office things will get back to normal.

And what are the web series or genres you like to watch as a viewer?

I like drama and thriller, a murder mystery. There are exceptions always, at times I love to binge-watch the underworld and mafia kind of shows. In a nutshell, I can say shows with that high intense drama are definitely my kinda shows.

Last words for fans?