For more than one reasons television actress Rashami Desai is quite popular among the netizens and the television-watching audience. Rashami started her career at an early stage in her life. She gained immense fame for playing the role of Tapasya in the television series Uttaran. The series was based on two girls Iccha and Tapasya who hailed from different strata of society.

When Iccha's mother Damini gets hired to work at the Thakur haveli, Iccha finds herself in the company of Tapasya, who happens to be the daughter of one of the richest men in town. The two become best of friends. However, when a fatal accident takes away Iccha's father's life, Tapasya's father, Yogi Thakur decides to adopt her. A cold rift occurs between Iccha and Tapasya when the latter's parents treat Iccha with more love and care than their own daughter. The lack of love and care makes Tapasya cold-hearted, and she comforts herself in the company of her maternal grandmother, who poisons her against Iccha and her mother.

Rashami Desai gained a lot of fame for playing the role of Tapasya. In each of her expressions, she exuberated a natural emotion of jealousy, hatred, and love for wealth and possession. During an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, Rashami shared the joy of playing the negative character.

"I got messages that we really want to hate you but we can't we love you so much and when you don't come on an episode, we miss you, it feels very incomplete. It's during these moments, I felt that as an actress I was doing a fabulous job, my audience was loving me although I was playing a negative character. What else will I need?," said Rashami.

From Uttaran to Bigg Boss.

"The transition was definitely not easy, the journey was not easy when I took the decision I had a lot of question in my mind. I was feeling happy and excited, and mainly mixed feeling I had. So from Uttaran to Bigg Boss Tapasya to Bigg Boss, there were good moments and bad moments," Rashami told International Business Times.

When Colours TV as a channel launched in India, one of the reasons the channel had gained immense popularity was mainly for its offbeat content such as Balika Vadhu, Uttaran, Na Ana Is Desh Meri Lado, which focused its main narrative on social issues such as child marriage, female infanticide, dowry, class division. However, with inclusion of game shows such as Bigg Boss did Colours TV slightly lose its credibility? We asked Rashami, who had been a part of the show business for the longest time.

"I am not sure. Till the time I was a part of the show Dil Se Dil Tak, people loved it. That was my last show. They like such bold content and which is more realistic and our audiences can really connect with it, but if you ask me When it comes to working or not working these days there are various other platforms. If it is not working then channel toh bandh ho jata abhi, (channel would have stopped isn't it," she commented.

Bollywood and casting couch

In 2018 when Ranbir Kapoor, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Raj Kumar Hirani were asked about the practice of casting couch in the film industry, the three of them had heavily laughed about it when Ranbir said that "I've never faced it if it's there it is the worst thing."

Choreographer Saroj Khan had said, "Why are you always poking the film industry? Even after the girl gets raped, at least she gets work.

However various other A-listers such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut had also opened up about the times when they were asked for sexual favours in return for jobs. While commenting about her trauma and Bollywood's approach as a whole Rashami said," It was traumatic yes indeed I was very young and I wasnt prepared for everything and the way it happened I didnt feel like working in this industry. But my mother said that if you dont stand for yourself things will keep repeating. People used to judge met then also because I dont belong from the film industry. I had a very fearless attitude and since then I never ever faced such a thing, I used to be more vocal then."

"About Bollywood I have no idea. Everyone's experience is different. But people try and take advantage and that is trye. Everyone's journey is very very different. Some people get it easy others work really hard," she concluded.