Badhaai Ho, which turned out to be one of the most loved films in the recent times, is set to get a second instalment soon. However, Ayushmann Khurrana, who played the lead role in the movie, will not be a part of it and so will director Amit Sharma. However, the writer Akshat has been retained.

According to a report in SpotboyE, Rajkummar Rao has been roped in to play the lead role in Badhaai Ho 2, which is touted to be a wholesome entertainer with a substantial subject at its core, similar to its first instalment.

Badhaai Ho 2 plot:

Earlier, a source had spilled some beans on the plot of Badhaai Ho 2. "The second instalment will revolve around the shenanigans of a joint family and two young couples," Times Now had quoted the source as saying.

Badhaai Ho story, budget and lifetime collection:

Meanwhile, Badhaai Ho narrated the story of Ayushmann's character Nakul Kaushik, a 25-year-old man, who was shocked to discover his mother's (Neena Gupta) pregnancy. His struggle to come to terms with the news puts his relationship with his girlfriend Renee (Sanya Malhotra) in jeopardy. The film not only set the box office on fire but also received rave reviews and critical acclaim. Made on a budget of Rs 28 crore approximately, Badhaai Ho went on to earn over Rs 220 crore at the box office.

Awards and recognition:

The movie was honoured with the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment Award at the 66th National Film Awards. Not just this, actress Surekha Sikri also won an award in the Best Supporting Actress category.

About the National Award win, producer Vineet Jain had told Mumbai Mirror, "Junglee Pictures has always believed in telling impactful stories in the most engaging manner. This recognition in the form of a National Award is truly gratifying. I am proud of the team for putting together such a delightful yet meaningful film".