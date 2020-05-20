Priya Prakash Varrier, who once earned lakhs of rupees for posting promotional content on Instagram, has surprised her legion of fans by deactivating her account. She has bid goodbye to the platform recently for the reasons best known to her.

A Wink Made her Famous

The actress became overnight internet sensation through a song from her debut Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love. Her wink and cute expressions won her millions of fans. Not just commoners, many celebrities that include recently-died Rishi Kapoor had fallen in love with her acts and wished her good luck.

In a matter of days, Priya Prakash Varrier had record number of followers on Instagram. This translated into revenue for her social media posts. At one point, she reportedly charged Rs 8 lakh per post.

Despite having so much of popularity, the actress' career in film industry has remained at the same level. Her debut movie Oru Adaar Love failed to set the box office on fire and follow up controversies only created more issues for her. Her second movie Sridevi Bungalow has shown no signs of release. Nonetheless, her followers on the social media site kept growing.

A Temporary Break

In spite of such huge fan following, her decision to deactivate her account came as a shock to many. This also led to lots of rumours on the reason behind it. Now, in a text message to the International Business Times, it has been confirmed that she is out of Instagram, temporarily.

"Priya has deactivated her insta account for d time being, just taking a break, dats all, [sic]" the message from her side read.

However, she is active on Tik Tok. On the work front, she will be next seen in Kannada movie Vishu Priya and Bollywood film Love Hackers.