The chocolate boy of the television industry Karan Wahi broke many hearts when he confirmed his relationship with Uditi Singh on his Instagram handle. The couple has been sharing lovey-dovey pictures for quite some time. As per media reports, Karan and Uditi have been dating for more than six months now. It was Uditi who first shared a picture with Karan in June last year.

Karan who has been in the industry for over a decade and entertained his fans across all mediums is happy in his head and heart. In an exclusive candid conversation with International Business Times, India Hate Story 4 actor Karan Wahi opened up about his girlfriend Uditi and also revealed whether Uditi is comfortable seeing him enact bold scenes on-screen.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

On his relationship with Uditi

The special person has been there in my life since a very very long time. I am glad everybody is loving our pair. Everybody has a relationship mine is being talked about. I just want to share that I am in a good space in my head and heart.

Has she watched his work?

As far as I know, she has watched my recent show 'Hundred'. I don't know if she watched anything before this.

On Uditi being comfortable with Karan doing sleazy scenes on-screen

It's my career and my job, like my parents, understand, everyone around me understands that aspect. I'm glad I to be surrounded around such supportive people.

His relationship advice

I would just like to say it's good to make mistakes but also learn from your mistakes, don't give in or give up or just because you got rejected in life. The biggest of stars get rejected. Initially, I used to make teenagers understand our perspective, then I stopped doing it. When we were of our age we would make the same mistakes. I just like to say, Make your relationship and integral part of your life but not your life.

Check out some endearing pictures of the couple!

Well, seeing these mushy pictures we can't wait for the wedding bells to ring soon!

On the professional front, Karan made his digital debut in Disney + Hotstar's Hundred which stars Lara Dutta. He is also known for his stints in 'Remix', 'Dill Mill Gayye', 'Kuch Toh Log Kahenge', 'Teri Meri Love Stories', and 'Baat Hamari Pakki Hai' and many more. The 33 years old actor will soon be producing a show on OTT.