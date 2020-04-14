We are in the middle of a global pandemic and everyone here is under lockdown and battling the dreaded virus. At this point in time, anyone who brings a smile on our face is a blessing in disguise.

On April 6, several Bollywood celebs came together for a motivational song titled Muskurayega India. The track gave people hope amid the coronavirus crisis. Penned by Kaushal Kishore, sung and composed by Vishal Mishra, produced by Jackky Bhagnani's music label Jjust music. The song is not only inspiration during tough times but also an initiative to raise funds for the ongoing crisis.

The views and earning of this song will be put to use in a noble manner. The song has now reached a number of people and created a huge difference. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the video of the song on Twitter and lauded the efforts by the industry people and wrote, "India will fight. India will win! Good initiative by our film fraternity (sic).

फिर मुस्कुराएगा इंडिया...



फिर जीत जाएगा इंडिया...



India will fight. India will win!



Good initiative by our film fraternity. https://t.co/utUGm9ObhI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2020

International Business Times, India in conversation with the chairperson of Jjust Music Jackky Bhaganani spoke at length about the ongoing crisis, how has Muskurayega India lifted the spirits of the people, and what is he doing during the quarantine.

How did Muskuraega India conceptualise?

My parents are stuck abroad and they couldn't come back because of the lockdown. I am here all alone so my team was constantly asking me what should be done, which new music shall be upload on Jjust music and I thought why shouldn't we motivate the people at this given point. So, I called up Vishal Mishra singer to compose a song, then I called up Akshay Kumar and rang all my friends from the industry, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Pandey, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal and other. They generously agreed to do this. The best part is that we all came together to create not only a motivational anthem but also made this anthem an initiative.

On Mukurayega India initiative

So, the money that we got from this song is used is the welfare of corvid-19 cases. We have donated the money to PM cares fund.

On the song Muskurayega India

Firstly I had decided to name the song as Jeet jayega India but I was Akshay sir who said, Muskurayega India is better as it created an impact. The song brings a smile to the people. I personally like motivational songs so I went agreed with Muskurayega India. and I am thankful to everyone who made this song a success. I urge everyone to listen to it and spread smiles through this song.

What are the other genres he is coming up with?

Not at the moment maybe after the lockdown, I like to listen to all genres and would like to keep the versatility intact.

On what is he doing during the quarantine

I am doing the dual domesticated work, watching shows, working on Muskurayega India.

As we all know the lockdown has extended when asked Jackky does he feel it is correct given the economic crisis

On the extension of lockdown

Yes, I feel the government has taken the decision on the basis of everyone. yes, we all want the lockdown to end. But there is a bigger crisis that needs to be looked upon which we don't know. I am a common person i might not know, there are people who are suffering a lot more because of the virus and i am doing my bit by helping my employees and taking the initiative ahead. I feel its better to leave the decision on the authorities.

A Jjust Music and Cape of Good Films initiative, Muskurayega India gives out the message that everything will be alright if we support each other during these difficult times.