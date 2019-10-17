Siddhant Chaturvedi, who won millions of hearts with his fantastic performance as MC Sher in Gully Boy, is thrilled as the movie has become India's official entry to the Oscar.

In an exclusive interview with International Business Times India, Siddhant spoke about the success of Gully Boy, and how he enjoys all the attention and fame the film gave him.

Below are the excerpts from the interview:

IBT: Your character and performance in Gully Boy got huge appreciation. And now the movie has become India's official entry to the Oscar. Share your feelings on this.

Siddhant: I am very happy. It's a very big thing for my family, my team. This film is special anyway, and with it going to the Oscars, it has become even more special. The film will be watched by the world now, and I am really very glad.

IBT: If not Gully Boy, which Bollywood movie do you think was good enough to go to the Oscars?

Siddhant: It's a tricky question. I don't have a very strong opinion on this as there is a committee sitting over there, deciding it. I would want all my favourite movies to go to the Oscars but that's not how it works. I have loved Badhaai Ho, I loved Andhadhun, Super Deluxe, Article 15, etc. There are so many films that I have enjoyed watching, and would not be able to pick any one.

IBT: Do you consider Gully Boy to be your biggest breakthrough in your career?

Siddhant: Yes. Although there was Inside Edge, it is the biggest breakthrough for not just me but for anybody in the team. It can't be bigger than this. It's like a dream come true, and for this, I am getting so many interesting offers now.

IBT: After Gully Boy, female fan following for you increased manifolds. How do you handle all the attention?

Siddhant: It's not just female fan-following, because I mostly meet men. Although females are more expressive on social media, there are many men, boys and kids who recognize me as 'Sher bhai'. They respect me like a big brother. I just love the attention I get from both the sides.