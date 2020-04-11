Coronavirus pandemic has made our life come to a standstill, we are all under locked down, waiting for it to end and start resuming work. With the number of cases spiking, each day in Mumbai is giving Mumbaikars sleepless nights. Not only the common people are affected even Bollywood celebrities have come under the influence of this dreaded virus.

After Kanika Kapoor, the news of Karim Morani's daughter Shaza Morani being tested positive shook the industry. Shaza's sister Zoa Morani later took to Instagram to give an update on her health. The actress was diagnosed with COVID-19 along with her sister Shaza and father Karim Morani.

International Business Times got in touch with Zoa to get her health update. The actress exclusively spoke to us saying she is doing well and doctors have given her required medicines for her recovery.

Excerpts from the interview:

What are the medicines that she is taking?

My treatment is going on very well. I am feeling much better. I am taking HCQ, paracetamol and antibiotics will hopefully get me out of here very soon.

What is she doing when not resting?

My daily routine in the hospital begins at 6 am. I wake up, freshen up and do Pranayam. I also do a few exercises suggested by my doctor. The workout is followed by chai, the tea here is very good. Then, I get on the phone with my family and we check on each other's health. Apart from binge-watching movies, web shows. what keeps me going is my exercise. Watching the doctors walking around in their spacesuits (the protective gear) makes me wonder... Am I on the moon? I must say, this is quite an experience, and I think I was meant to go through this.

Shaza's reports came negative and will be discharged soon. Zoa will be hosting a live interactive session with Varun Dhawan today at 5.30 pm.

Announcing the same she wrote on her Instagram.

For the unversed, here is the travel history of Karim Morani's daughters.

Shaza Morani had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March and Zoa from Rajasthan on March 15. On April 5 Shaza was admitted to Nanavati hospital and on Monday afternoon Zoa was admitted to Kokilaben hospital.

Zoa also thanked her staff of Kolikalben hospital for taking utmost care of her during coronavirus.

"My father, sister and I have been tested COVID 19 positive. Papa and Shaza have no symptoms, I have a few.. will be sharing the experiences soon so that others get an idea and I can be of some help.. It feels like a flu with a bit of uneasiness in the chest.. very bearable if one rests it out, pranayam and hot water have been helping a-lot! Will share details soon Thank you for all the wishes.. looking forward to being home soon (sic)," Zoa wrote on Instagram.

The actress also revealed how her doctor revealed the news of her testing positive in a sensitive yet funny way. She wrote, "Feeling so overwhelmed watching the Dr's, nurses and hospital staff taking care of us fearlessly! No words can describe.. I can see their discomfort in their protective suits yet 24/7 on their toes serving us... the true heroes for sure... my Dr is so sweet and full of life, he constantly makes jokes and makes me feel so light.. yesterday he was the one to bring the news to me about testing positive and he was so sensitive and funny at the same time (don't know how he did that) so so grateful for Dr Saurabh Phadkare and his team ...Feeling so safe in his hands (sic)."

After Shaza and Zoa, their producer father Karim Morani was also diagnosed with the disease on Wednesday (April 8).

Here's hoping the Morani family to recover soon.