We are all aware that singer-actor Meiyang Chang had shared his ordeal of facing racial discrimination amid the coronavirus outbreak. Chang had recounted an incident in which two bikers on the road had called him 'coronavirus'. The actor had shared his point of view on the incident in a video message on social media.

International Business Times got in touch with Chang and asked him if anything was changed after he shared his ordeal on social media.

He quipped, "Yes, thankfully. A lot of support from sweet people around India and the globe. A little heartbroken by what happened but taking it in stride and trying to be helpful in this time of need for those around me or far away."

The shocking incident

"I go for a jog every day near my house in Mumbai. The other day, two guys sped past me on a bike, screaming 'corona' and laughing. I wanted to scream back and hurl the choicest of gaalis, but I didn't see any point in it. How do you punish people for their stupidity or ignorance? Over the years, I have become used to these comments and yes, they are hurtful. I try to move on and be optimistic, but it does affect you," he recalled.

He shared a video titled as 'My Name is Chang and I'm Not Coronavirus' wherein he was crooning, "Chehraa kya dekhte ho, dil mein utar kar dekho na." Then he utters a modified version of Shah Rukh Khan's famous dialogue, 'My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist'.

On racist comment

"Jokingly, someone was made to realise that even if you are from this country, you don't belong here. Go back to China, Nepal or wherever you are from... This is casual racism, and it is not cool," he says. In the video, Chang says that the incident with the bikers could have happened with anybody from the northeast. It is probably meant as a joke, but there are many such incidents in which north-eastern people have been made fun of."