The Coronavirus pandemic is presenting different shades to humanity. What many countries and communities have been worried about is that it will lead to an increase in regressive opinions and racism towards people of various communities. Trump too, normalised the idea of the 'Chinese virus'.

This is a tough time for the country and will test its collective unity in combatting the virus. However, not everybody has been working towards peace in this time. TV presenter and singer Meiyang Chang faced an outward act of racism on the streets in Mumbai, being called 'Corona' by passing bikers. This begs the question, how many people are facing racism those who don't make it to the media?

Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, Meiyang Chang faces racism in Mumbai

The pandemic has put everybody on edge. As the country is trying to push back the virus, new problems and lines of division are emerging from the woodwork. A new offshoot of the outbreak is racism related to the virus. Not to say that this problem was not visible before, but circumstances such as these do add fuel to fire.

Meiyang Chang recently spoke about facing racism in Mumbai, amidst the panic and the crisis, the last thing the country needs is hatred. The presenter, singer and Bollywood actor was subjected to racism when he stepped out for a jog a few days back in Mumbai. Two motorists passing by Chang yelled and laughed loudly, calling him, 'Corona'.

Even as the derogatory name-calling occurred, Meiyang Chang didn't engage the defaulters. In a conversation with Times of India, he revealed, "I go for a jog every day near my house in Mumbai. The other day, two guys sped past me on a bike, screaming 'corona' and laughing. I wanted to scream back and hurl the choicest of gaalis (insults), but I didn't see any point in it. How do you punish people for their stupidity or ignorance? Over the years, I have become used to these comments and yes, they are hurtful. I try to move on and be optimistic, but it does affect you."

Chang was a contestant on Indian Idol's 3rd season and hosted the show for two seasons consequently. He has played roles in Bollywood movies such as Badmaash Company, Sultan and Bharat. The sad part is, this isn't his first time facing a situation like this. He has been facing backlash and hatred online.

He posted and shared the article on Instagram, writing, "In times of crisis, some human beings devolve into the worst versions of themselves. Or maybe that was them all along?" In the post, he expressed anguish over racism faced by the Indian-Chinese a North-East Indians. Looking on the bright side he thanked those who showed humanity and support.

These are difficult times, and at moments like this humanity loses hope. Are we seeing the start of the crisis just now? Then what is to come?