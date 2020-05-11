Ever since the lockdown has begun, the trend of music videos featuring Big Boss 13's hottest couples started to rule the internet. One such couple that wowed us with their scintillating chemistry inside the house and in the recent music video Kalla Sohna Nai is Asim Riaz and the beautiful Himashi Khurana. And now Himanshi is back with another song and has teamed up with Kabir Singh fame star singer Akhil Sachdeva for the music video title "O Jaanwaale."

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, Himanshi Khurana candidly spoke about her stint in Bigg Boss 13, constant comparisons between her and Shehnaaz Gill, their infamous fight, life after BB 13 and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

On collaborating with non-Bollywood singers

I am glad "Kalla Sohna Na" has got such an amazing response. "O Jaanwaale," it's a beautiful song that was shot at my residence on phone with minimal equipment amid the lockdown. And my association with T -series will be continuing as I have few more songs coming after this. We didn't want to clash two songs back to back so we have put one of it on hold. And now after dabbing into romantic genres, there will be a peppy number soon.

On her Punjabi songs getting recreated for Bollywood lovers

Some of my original Punjabi tracks like "Soch Na Sake" and "Boyfriend girlfriend" have been recreated in Bollywood. I believe that the makers have thought well before taking the decision of recreating. Punjabi songs cater to only a certain area not everyone understands the lyrics. With Bollywood recreating the music audience from all over India get to hear the best of both worlds. They understand the lyrics and the Punjabi music and tadka is intact, Bollywood's love for Punjabi music is unending. There are so many Punjabi songs in Bollywood and the makers know the taste of the audience here.

On Shehnaaz Gill and her conflict in Bollywood

Well, I don't see any conflict. We are two different personalities. She is more outspoken. I am more reserved and like to keep it to myself. We have no hatred and animosity amongst it. We hail from the same industry and that's it. The comparison and competition are created by people. She is doing good for herself.

On acting offers in Bollywood

I have been receiving acting offers. To be honest, Bigg Boss 13 happened to me, I didn't plan to go inside the BB house. I think it was all destined, just two to three days before entering the house I signed the contract. As far as acting is concerned, I am a bit conservative I am not comfortable with skin show, mere se nahin hota, aise nahin hota hai expose karna. It's not that my parents don't allow, it's my choice. As far as movies are concerned I am doing Punjabi movies.

On life after Bigg Boss 13

I have become emotionally strong, in fact, even when you are inside the house you have to be strong. Like I remember the footage was shown that Asim was surprised seeing me when I entered the house, so there are few editing and the things that are shown during those one hour is perceived differently by the outer world. There are so many ups and down that happened in my life and takes time to recover. If you are together the whole day, and suddenly you are distant mood swings to hamper your feelings for each other. It was a unique experience to be part of BB and I enjoyed the journey to the fullest.

On overwhelming love from fans all across the globe!

I am indebted by their love, in fact, there are so many messages on Twitter asking how I am? My dietician gets a message that to tell Himashi to eat well, sleep well. If I am unavailable for a day or so they get paranoid and wonder if I am okay. They are truly loving and I am blessed to get such love, Thank you is also a small word for them.