Television couple Chhavi Mittal and Mohit Hussein - the founders of the popular digital web series Shitty Ideas Trending (SIT) - turned parents to a baby boy on May 13. This is the second time the couple embraced parenthood. Chhavi and Mohit have a six year old daughter.

Chhavi, who had been part of several TV shows in the past, had been an inspiration to all expecting mothers throughout her pregnancy. From working till the last day of her pregnancy, sharing her spine-chilling labour story to returning to work in just two months after delivery, the actress surely does deserve all the appreciation.

And now, Mohit, who was earlier associated with popular TV shows like Veera, Bade Acche Lagte Hai, Pavitra Rishta before SIT happened, opened up about his new born.

Talking exclusively to International Business Times India, Mohit said: "We had been planning a baby for a while now. And we waiting for the right time to let it happen. Our first daughter is now six and half years old. We felt its right time for her to have a sibling. And it was time for us to add a new member in our family. It was very much exciting when my wife confirmed that its happening. In a way nervous too as we knew about the new responsibilities too," he said.

He continued, "The kid in me is always alive. Its good to enjoy and encounter every new day. And the time and commitment in a childs upbringing is a mixture of both enjoyment and responsibilities."

Talking about sharing their journey of pregnancy and parenthood with their audience, Mohit said: "Yes we both captured our experiences. We have all beautiful memories of the journey of our pregnancy and parenthood.. and yes will serve that to our audiences so that they can enjoy and relate themselves to the situations."