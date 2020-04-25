Celina Jaitly is back with a bang after a long hiatus with a short film Season's Greetings. However, not many are aware that the actress went under the knife for more than a year post her parents' demise. She shifted to Austria with her family.

Although it wasn't easy for her to come back on the sets, Celina fulfilled her deceased parent's final wish and decided to shoot for Season's Greetings.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, Celina opened up on how she struggled with depression when she lost her child, why Season's Greetings was a much-needed break for her and how she had been coping up with the ongoing lockdown.

About the film Season's Greetings

This is a special film and it was indeed a pleasure to work with Director Ram Kamal Mukherjee and the entire cast and crew of the film. When Ram Kamal narrated me the story I immediately connected with Romita's character because she is real. Just like any character from Rituparno Ghosh's film. Since the last two decades, I have been closely working with LGBTQIA cause this film deals with issues related to the community and abolishment of article 377. This film is about a celebration of love and freedom.

Why such a long sabbatical

When Mom and Dad passed away I went into severe depression. My parents always wanted me to get back to acting, But I was always reluctant to get back owing to personal issues. I wasn't ready at that point. The reason why I shot this film was that it was my mom's last wish. She wanted me to go back to the cinema. I told Ram Kamal sir that I am still battling depression. He was very very supportive of me and my health. In fact, I am glad I shot the film it gave me a lot more confidence and I was so involved with work that I didn't think about anything else. This film helped me a lot in many ways Season's Greeting is an ode to my parents and Rituparno Ghosh too as I wanted to work with him.

On her current mental state

I won't say I'm completely out of it. Medications are on. Sometimes I do feel low. I am glad my husband there to support me. My family is here. i am now in Austria which is away from the hush of city. This placer is a lot calmer and I feel very peaceful here

On her husband's constant support

I am blessed to have a husband like Peter he left his job because I was suffering from such severe depression and we had no option but to leave Dubai. We disconnected from everything and here we are in Austria.

On how she handled motherhood while battling depression

My husband was my constant support throughout and he was always there to take care of me and my sons.

Why mental health is important

I certainly believe that mental health is important for everyone. During the current turbulent times, we see people are scared about the virus. I would just say. One should talk about it with their family or loves one and seek medical help when needed.

On coming back to Bollywood

I will come back for sure. I can't say when!

For the unversed Bollywood actress Celina Jaitley who is away from the big screen from quite a long time made a comeback with a short film 'Season's Greetings', that is streaming on Zee 5. The film revolves around mother and daughter's tumultuous relationship. It is directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee.

On the personal front, Celina Jaitley tied the knot with Peter Haag in July 2011. The couple turned parents to twins Winston and Viraaj Haag in 2012. The actress gave birth to twins a second time in 2017 and named them Arthur and Shamsher Haag. Unfortunately, Shamsher succumbed to a serious heart condition.