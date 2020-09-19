Singer-composer Sachet Tandon of the Sachet Parampara is better known as the voice behind the song Bekhayali from Kabir Singh. But it was after sheer dedication and rigour for 14 long years, that the singer has made himself able to give back to back blockbuster songs.

"There was a point when I wanted to give up. Having faced failures repeatedly was a big disappointment. There have been occasions when I was completely shattered," shared the singer during an exclusive chat with International Business Times. Sachet has now given his voice for songs in movies like Arjun Patiala, Jabariya Jodi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Tanhaji, and Malang among others.

Sachet, who came to Mumbai in 2005 out of his passion for singing says the showbiz is not 'as easy as it looks' on the surface. "It takes time to understand and hit with the right connections," he said adding, "I've understood that a man got to struggle till the time he lives and I am grateful for having the support of many parents through all of it." Even in reality shows, they have set standards of the performer they want, and you may or may not fit into it.

The singer was among the top finalists of the first season of the singing reality show, The Voice India in 2015. Sachet says such shows have a set standard for the kind of performer they want to take forward and you may or may not fit into it despite being good at singing. However, he adds that such shows as a whole are immensely helpful and everyone gets to take away learning.

"Back in the days, we all used to eat, stay and learn together. We all were assigned Gurus with whom we used to do voice exercises in our allotted sessions. Such shows really help in your personality development as a whole."

At the same time, Sachet says the singers need to have a thick skin and be perseverant or they may vanish into oblivion, as has been the case with various singing reality show finalists and winners. "It all depends on the aspirations of the contestants.

After starring on such shows, many get a star-like attitude. Others are happy earning through shows and concerts. The thirst is necessary to excel. If you see singers like Neha Kakkar, Bhoomi Trivedi, they have been doing great in Bollywood now," the singer said adding, "But yes, the proportion is too low when compared to commercial singers. It really depends on your personal ambitions."

The 31-year-old singer is back with a new song amid the lockdown. The T-Series song titled Kandhe Ka Who Til, stars Salman Yusuff Khan and Zaara Yasmin.

'When people stop listening, they will stop recreating'

Despite hitting some of the toughest notes with ease, Sachet shared the one song he had a tough time singing. "It was Psycho Saiyaan from the movie Sahoo. This was the first song I was called for after I did Bekhayali. A lot of singers had already given their voice to this song. It looks really smooth when you listen to it, but there's where I struggled the most."

Looking at the era of crazy remixes Bollywood was having recently, Sachet is hopeful that good singles will be back in the market again. "Hopefully, there won't be any more remixes because we have got plenty of them. But if you check any audio platforms, remixes get an overwhelming response, no matter people expressing negative reactions. The onus is also on the audience; when people stop listening, they will stop recreating," the singer remarked.

Talking about his future plans, Sachet hinted, "I have a few upcoming collaborations in the pipeline. If it weren't for the pandemic, my song for the movie Jersey was supposed to come in August. I also have a single with Guru (Randhawa). Projects with Prabhas and Ajay sir are also in the works," Sachet signed off.