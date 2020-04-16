Dear Girls, let's admit it! We all have that one on-screen crush we just can't get over! We can watch their scenes, again and again, follow them on Instagram rather religiously for any new update and sometimes even have their poster stuck behind our clothes in the wardrobe. They make you go aww that you skip a heartbeat!

Today, web series have made way to most millennials hearts and have created a new era of chocolate boys who make you drool over them with their personalities and outstanding performances. The young and talented Ayush Mehra is one such actor who is definitely here to make you go head over heels with his fun-loving and innocent roles, he has made you laugh, fall in love umpteen times with the roles he plays in popular digital shows. He has been a popular face in FilterCopy videos and is currently seen in Operation MBBS which is streaming on Dice Media's Instagram handle. Not many know this young influencer started off as an actor at a very young age and then eventually started ruling the webspace.

International Business Times exclusively bring to you his uncut, unedited, raw, honest and sassy interview with the web sensation Ayush Mehra as he spills the beans on the ruling the webspace, to watching psychotic shows, why he never took science and what makes him a tad different person in real life and why his girlfriend should see all his videos.

Excerpts:

On playing a rural character after a successful stint as an urban guy

I am a sucker for good scripts. I loved the entire theme and set up of the show Operation MBBS. To be honest I was very nervous and scared as people have always seen me in an urban role, this time I am essaying a role of a village guy from UP and I am glad people have come forward and appreciated it. Every time an episode release people message me it relatable.

On his journey from an actor to influencer?

Well, I was an actor much before I became an influencer, you tend to become popular when you have a good social media reach, people see you more on YouTube. I am blessed that I am getting the best of both worlds. I can say am an actor cum influencer.

On giving 1500 auditions and more

I am acting for the last 5 and half years and have given more than 1500 auditions to date. It's not that I get a role on the spot I had to audition for operation MBBS too. The best thing about auditions is you feel you have earned the role.

He is always seen essaying the role of a chocolate goody-good boyfriend in all his videos. When asked Ayush if he is similar to his reel life personality.

Is he a romantic boyfriend in real life?

In real life, I am not romantic at all. I am happy that I get so much love for your roles that I play, and I am humbled that girls find me an ideal boyfriend. I think my girlfriend should watch all my videos.

After pouring his heart out he confessed some of the things he did during his college years

Honest confession

The reason I didn't want to become a doctor after the second standard was, once a doctor had poked an injection and since then I was very scared so I decided to never get into the medical profession. I never took science as a subject in college as I thought there will be a lot to study, while Arts was too much of reading so I thought, Beech ka kuch lete hai so I opted for commerce.

On web shows, he loves to binge

I love drama oriented, serious and dark stuff. Romance is not my zone; very rarely do I watch. I want to do the role of a psychopath. I recently watched Breaking Bad, Money Heist. I am a huge fan of Game of Thrones.

Fan moment

It was a very endearing moment. A fan came to me and she started crying as she waited to get a glimpse of me for long, seeing her I started crying. It was a very emotional moment.

On taking up shows on other platforms

I aim to be part of big houses and do get offers from OTT but at the moment I am happy with the kind of work I am doing but want to do more.

Announces new project

I will soon start shooting for a new web show 'Please find attached' with Barkha Singh.

Announces new project

I will soon start shooting for a new web show 'Please find attached' with Barkha Singh.